Arrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10 Feb 11, 2022

Feb. 10• A cat bite was reported in Alexander City.• Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.• Theft was reported in Alexander City.• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.Feb. 9• Danny Ray Kelley, 51, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence and disorderly conduct.• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.• Theft was reported in Alexander City.Feb. 8• Teresa Darlene Fuller, 49, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.• Possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.• Possession of a forged instrument was reported in Alexander City.• Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.• Theft was reported in Alexander City.• Theft was reported in Alexander City.• Theft was reported in Alexander City.Feb. 7• Demetrious Roshell McQueen, 34, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Feb. 6• Candice Marie Keel, 47, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.• Matthew Clark Keel, 37, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.• Nathan Brent Shurum, 29, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.• Amanda Raines Shurum, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.• Public intoxication and disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.Feb. 5• Thomas Ray Gravette, 55, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct.• Brent Russell, 32, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for four counts of failure to appear.• Ketiher Dante Jackson, 45, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.• Unlawful breaking and entering and theft was reported in Alexander City.• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.Feb. 4• Failure to pay for gasoline was reported in Alexander City.• Animal running at large and dog presumed to be vicious was reported in Alexander City. 

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.