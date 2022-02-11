Alex City Police Reports
Buy Now

The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

Feb. 10

• A cat bite was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 9

• Danny Ray Kelley, 51, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence and disorderly conduct.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 8

• Teresa Darlene Fuller, 49, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

• Possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a forged instrument was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 7

• Demetrious Roshell McQueen, 34, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 6

• Candice Marie Keel, 47, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

• Matthew Clark Keel, 37, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

• Nathan Brent Shurum, 29, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

• Amanda Raines Shurum, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Public intoxication and disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 5

• Thomas Ray Gravette, 55, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct.

• Brent Russell, 32, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for four counts of failure to appear.

• Ketiher Dante Jackson, 45, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 4

• Failure to pay for gasoline was reported in Alexander City.

• Animal running at large and dog presumed to be vicious was reported in Alexander City.

 

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

Tags

Recommended for you