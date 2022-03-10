Alex City Police Reports
Buy Now

The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

March 9

• A dog bite was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Dog presumed to be vicious and animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.

March 8

• Amil Marchel Daniel, 21, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

• Possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

March 7

• Carl Wade Baker, 53, of Alexander City was arrested for assault.

• Jimmy Earl Freeman, 37, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

• Lorene Faye Stewart Porter, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Burglary and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence and interference with a domestic violence call was reported in Alexander City.

March 6

• Ashley Erin Haisten, 38, of Sylacauga was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.

• Bradford H. Ogletree, 58, of Sylacauga was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.

• Tichel'le Renee Stovall, 30, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct.

• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence and disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.

March 5

• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

March 4

• Kevin William Dean Lahue, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for using false identity to obstruct justice.

• Desiree Hannah Hardegree, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

• Dominic Mason Robinson, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Using false identity to obstruct justice was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

March 3

• Tatashawn Darrelle Green, 23, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Fredrick Jordan Moss Jr. 26, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Drug trafficking and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Cruelty to a dog or cat was reported in Alexander City.

March 2

• Cory Darnell Stowe, 39, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jeremy Scott Smith, 37, of Kellyton was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• Debra Deloris Kelley, 62, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

March 1

• Telvin Floyd, 29, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana and attempting to elude a police officer.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and attempting to elude a police officer was reported in Alexander City.

• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 27

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 26

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

 

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

Tags

Recommended for you