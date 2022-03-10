March 9
• A dog bite was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Dog presumed to be vicious and animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.
March 8
• Amil Marchel Daniel, 21, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.
• Possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
March 7
• Carl Wade Baker, 53, of Alexander City was arrested for assault.
• Jimmy Earl Freeman, 37, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Lorene Faye Stewart Porter, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Burglary and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence and interference with a domestic violence call was reported in Alexander City.
March 6
• Ashley Erin Haisten, 38, of Sylacauga was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
• Bradford H. Ogletree, 58, of Sylacauga was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
• Tichel'le Renee Stovall, 30, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct.
• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence and disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
March 5
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
March 4
• Kevin William Dean Lahue, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for using false identity to obstruct justice.
• Desiree Hannah Hardegree, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Dominic Mason Robinson, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Using false identity to obstruct justice was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
March 3
• Tatashawn Darrelle Green, 23, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Fredrick Jordan Moss Jr. 26, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Drug trafficking and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Cruelty to a dog or cat was reported in Alexander City.
March 2
• Cory Darnell Stowe, 39, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeremy Scott Smith, 37, of Kellyton was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
• Debra Deloris Kelley, 62, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
March 1
• Telvin Floyd, 29, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana and attempting to elude a police officer.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and attempting to elude a police officer was reported in Alexander City.
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Feb. 27
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
Feb. 26
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.