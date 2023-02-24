Feb. 14
An incident of discharging a fireman into an occupied or unoccupied dwelling was reported in Alexander City.
Feb. 15
A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Property damage was reported in Alexander City.
A burglary was reported in Alexander City.
Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.
Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
Lost property was reported in Alexander City.
Domestic violence involving strangulation or suffocation was reported in Alexander City.
Domestic violence involving menacing behavior was reported in Alexander City.
Interfering with a domestic violence emergency call was reported in Alexander City
Unlawful imprisonment was reported in Alexander City.
Attempted murder was reported in Alexander City.
An incident of receiving stolen property was reported in Alexander City.
Carmanita Nicole Smith of Alexander City was arrested for a failure to appear.
Jonathan Kyle Rowe of Alexander City was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan Kyle Rowe of Alexander City was arrested for receiving stolen goods.
Jonathan Kyle Rowe of Alexander City was arrested for attempted murder.
Jonathan Kyle Rowe of Alexander City was arrested for false imprisonment.
Feb. 16
A failure to appear was reported in Alexander City.
A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
A vicious dog was reported in Alexander City.
Dustin Eddie Foreman of Alexander City was arrested for Giving a false name or address to a law enforcement officer was reported in Alexander City.
Brent Anderson Brown of Equality was arrested for a failure to appear in court.
Carol Ann Darnell Reece of Eclectic was arrested for harassing communications.
Jason Dewayne White of Alexander City was arrested for hindering prosecution.
Feb. 17
A dog bite was reported in Alexander City.
Giving a false name or address to a law enforcement officer was reported in Alexander City.
An incident of discharging a fireman into an occupied or unoccupied dwelling was reported in Alexander City.
Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.
Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Feb. 18
A failure to appear while driving with a suspended license was reported in Alexander City.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Alexander City.
Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
A vicious dog running at large was reported in Alexander City.
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Feb. 19
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Harassing Communications was reported in Alexander City.
Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.