Alex City Police Reports
The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

Feb. 17

• Tyneshia Shonta Carreker, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct.

• Tykeyona Shilonda Shawnta Smith, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for contempt of court.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence and interference with a domestic violence emergency call was reported in Alexander City.

• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.

• Animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.

• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 16

• Leigh Mcfall Cantrell, 48, of Kellyton was arrested for disorderly conduct.

• Demetrious Harvey, 22, of Alexander City was arrested for attempting to elude a police officer.

• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Attempting to elude a police officer was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 15

• Jared Austin Matthews, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping and possession of marijuana.

• Branid Denise Burch, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of bail jumping.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 14

• Timothy Lynn Cleveland, 56, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

• Marcus Latrell Riley, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Charethea Denise Benton, 33, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.

• German Jijon Franco, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of marijuana.

• Lorenzo Artavius Thomas, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for menacing.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment and harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 13

• David Lynn Cleveland, 60, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Menacing and assault was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 12

• Jon Chase Reynolds, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.

• Raymond William Maines, 49, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Regina Mae Kilgore, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Domestic violence and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 11

• Harley Wayne Johnston, 24, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 10

• David Noah Andrews, 63, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

 

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

