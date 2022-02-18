Feb. 17
• Tyneshia Shonta Carreker, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct.
• Tykeyona Shilonda Shawnta Smith, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for contempt of court.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence and interference with a domestic violence emergency call was reported in Alexander City.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
• Animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
Feb. 16
• Leigh Mcfall Cantrell, 48, of Kellyton was arrested for disorderly conduct.
• Demetrious Harvey, 22, of Alexander City was arrested for attempting to elude a police officer.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Attempting to elude a police officer was reported in Alexander City.
Feb. 15
• Jared Austin Matthews, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping and possession of marijuana.
• Branid Denise Burch, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of bail jumping.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
Feb. 14
• Timothy Lynn Cleveland, 56, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Marcus Latrell Riley, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Charethea Denise Benton, 33, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.
• German Jijon Franco, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of marijuana.
• Lorenzo Artavius Thomas, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for menacing.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment and harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
Feb. 13
• David Lynn Cleveland, 60, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Menacing and assault was reported in Alexander City.
Feb. 12
• Jon Chase Reynolds, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.
• Raymond William Maines, 49, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Regina Mae Kilgore, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Domestic violence and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
Feb. 11
• Harley Wayne Johnston, 24, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
Feb. 10
• David Noah Andrews, 63, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.