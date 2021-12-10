Arrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10 Dec 10, 2021 Dec 10, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Alexander City Police Department police reports. Cliff Williams Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 10• Wathaw Cortrez Avery, 34, of Birmingham was arrested for public intoxication.Dec. 9• Elizabeth Nettle Green, 37, of Dadeville was arrested for two counts of bail jumping.• Unlawful breaking and entering and theft was reported in Alexander City.• Theft was reported in Alexander City.Dec. 8• Mindy Michelle Bradford, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.• Making a false report to law enforcement was reported in Alexander City.• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.• Criminal trespass and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.• Criminal surveillance was reported in Alexander City.• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.Dec. 6• Patrick Michael Nash, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs.• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.• Possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs was reported in Alexander City.• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.• Burglary and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.• Permitting dogs to run at large was reported in Alexander City.Dec. 5• Zach Ryan Thomas, 22, of New Site was arrested for bail jumping.• Brandon Lee Ruiz, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.• Dogs presumed to be vicious and animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.Dec. 4• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.Dec. 3• Kedric Lashon Hollenquest, 41, of Kellyton was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.• Clifford Kewon Mayela, 23, of Auburn was arrested for bail jumping.• Anthony Keon Cox, 25, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of marijuana.• Domestic violence and sexual misconduct was reported in Alexander City.• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City. Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Burglary Crime Criminal Law Police Trespass Driving Under The Influence Mischief Possession Breaking And Entering Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE SIGN UP HERE FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 63° Fog Humidity: 93% Feels Like: 63° Heat Index: 63° Wind: 0 mph Wind Chill: 63° UV Index: 1 Low Sunrise: 06:35:44 AM Sunset: 04:37:19 PM Dew Point: 61° Visibility: 0.25 mi Today Low clouds and fog. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. UpcomingRadar7 Day Loading Online Poll Are you satisfied with the US Supreme Court's ruling on the Texas abortion bill? The Supreme Court on Friday left in place Texas’ ban on most abortions, though it ruled that clinics in the state can sue over the restrictive abortion law. You voted: YES NO Vote View Results Back