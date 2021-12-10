Alex City Police Reports
The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

Dec. 10

• Wathaw Cortrez Avery, 34, of Birmingham was arrested for public intoxication.

Dec. 9

• Elizabeth Nettle Green, 37, of Dadeville was arrested for two counts of bail jumping.

• Unlawful breaking and entering and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Dec. 8

• Mindy Michelle Bradford, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Making a false report to law enforcement was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal trespass and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal surveillance was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Dec. 6

• Patrick Michael Nash, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.

• Permitting dogs to run at large was reported in Alexander City.

Dec. 5

• Zach Ryan Thomas, 22, of New Site was arrested for bail jumping.

• Brandon Lee Ruiz, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Dogs presumed to be vicious and animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

Dec. 4

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Dec. 3

• Kedric Lashon Hollenquest, 41, of Kellyton was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Clifford Kewon Mayela, 23, of Auburn was arrested for bail jumping.

• Anthony Keon Cox, 25, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Domestic violence and sexual misconduct was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.

