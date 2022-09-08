Sept. 7
• Autumn Caldwell Tanner, 42, of Dadeville was arrested for failing to appear.
• Wayne Angelo McElrath, 59, of Alexander City was arrested for burglary, theft and attempting to elude a police officer.
• Marcus Anthony McNeal, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Attempting to elude a police officer was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 6
• Lorenzo Artavius Thomas, 33, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 5
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 4
• Britney Annette Blackburn, 22, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Virgil Blackburn III, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lindsey Nicole Deamon, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Criminal trespass and harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 3
• Leonard Jaron Davis, 28, of Las Vegas Nevada was arrested for failure to appear.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Reckless endangerment and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 2
• Sammie Lewis Smith, 48, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.
• Dog running at large was reported in Alexander City.
• Unruly customer was reported in Alexander City.
• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 1
• Andy Judson Berry, 57, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a forged instrument was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 31
• Laderrial Keshun Johnson, 41, of Goodwater was arrested for theft.
• Jacob Allen McBride, 23, of Dadeville was arrested for contempt of court.
• Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Contempt of court was reported in Alexander City.