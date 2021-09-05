Alexander City Police Department
Sept. 2
• Johnny Howard Spivey Jr., 41, of Alexander City was arrested for harassing communications.
• Terry Louis Kelly, 36, of Kellyton was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.
• Winston Ocie Hayes, 46, of Ashland was arrested for sodomy first degree, sexual abuse first degree and enticing a child.
• Laurie Lynn Millien Turner, 50, of Alexander City was arrested for receiving stolen property.
• Sykethrius Quintez Goggans, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Jerry Wayne Nelson, 65, of Lincoln was arrested for another agency.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 1
• Christopher Lynn Yates, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nickalus Wade Presley, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Terry Scott Smith Jr., 30, of Tallassee was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Paula Jones, 54, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.
• Tarquetta Nashae Glenn, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.
• Clarence Edward Cotton, 43, of Alexander City was arrested for assault.
• Dewayne Edwards, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling, menacing, reckless endangerment and harassing communications.
• Labrandon Rashad Robinson, 30, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 31
• Bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Reckless endangerment and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 30
• Revandor Escordar Westbrooks, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a pistol by a violent felon and drug paraphernalia.
• Lonesha Henderson, 27, of Anniston was arrested for receiving stolen property.
• Henry Lewis Pyles, 54, of Anniston was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 29
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 28
• William Todd Dobbs, 57, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Eugene Lewis II, 56, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.
• April Elise Hawkins, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 27
• Dvontae Jontrell Benson, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Japera Victoria Goshea, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.