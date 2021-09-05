Alex City Police Reports
The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

Alexander City Police Department

Sept. 2

• Johnny Howard Spivey Jr., 41, of Alexander City was arrested for harassing communications.

• Terry Louis Kelly, 36, of Kellyton was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.

• Winston Ocie Hayes, 46, of Ashland was arrested for sodomy first degree, sexual abuse first degree and enticing a child.

• Laurie Lynn Millien Turner, 50, of Alexander City was arrested for receiving stolen property.

• Sykethrius Quintez Goggans, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Jerry Wayne Nelson, 65, of Lincoln was arrested for another agency.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 1

• Christopher Lynn Yates, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Nickalus Wade Presley, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Terry Scott Smith Jr., 30, of Tallassee was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Paula Jones, 54, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.

• Tarquetta Nashae Glenn, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.

• Clarence Edward Cotton, 43, of Alexander City was arrested for assault.

• Dewayne Edwards, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling, menacing, reckless endangerment and harassing communications.

• Labrandon Rashad Robinson, 30, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 31

• Bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Reckless endangerment and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 30

• Revandor Escordar Westbrooks, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a pistol by a violent felon and drug paraphernalia.

• Lonesha Henderson, 27, of Anniston was arrested for receiving stolen property.

• Henry Lewis Pyles, 54, of Anniston was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 29

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 28

• William Todd Dobbs, 57, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Eugene Lewis II, 56, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

• April Elise Hawkins, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 27

• Dvontae Jontrell Benson, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Japera Victoria Goshea, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.

