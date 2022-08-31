Aug. 30
• Joshua Jay Mitchell, 38, of Roanoke was arrested for failure to appear.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• An animal bite was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 29
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 28
• Gabriel Kane Latham, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Brodrick Jarbar Smith, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Sexual misconduct was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 27
• Jasmine Danielle Davis, 21, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Courtney Deshawn Alvies, 27, or Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance and sale of stolen property.
• Animal running at large and dog presumed to be vicious was reported in Alexander City.
• Second-degree rape was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 26
• Brian Glenn West, 49, of Birmingham was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Marcus Anthony McNeal, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for attempting to elude a police officer and theft.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence and interference with a domestic violence emergency call was reported in Alexander City.
• Attempting to elude a police officer was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 25
• Ronald Cozart II, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.
• Terrance Audrae Golden, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Laura Tamika Chillous, 46, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Ladarien Rahiem Culpepper, 24, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Forgery was reported in Alexander City.
• Robbery was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 24
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering and theft was reported in Alexander City.