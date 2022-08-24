Aug. 23
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 22
• Angela Denise Minniefield, 52, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Laervin Jamahl Jones, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Japerra Victoria Goshea, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Animal running at large and dog presumed to be vicioius was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault and leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 21
• Jamie Marvin Deason, 48, of Alexander City was arrested for theft, attempting to elude a police officer and public intoxication.
• Cody Dean Satterrfield, 27, of New Site was arrested for domestic violence.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Public intoxication and attempting to elude a police officer was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 20
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 19
• Ragen Shea Davis, 31, of Montevallo was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Dalton Blake Johnson, 30, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of combined substances.
• Randiez Trevonn Eason, 19, of Lafayette was arrested for failure to appear.
• Possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of combined substances was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 18
• James Dexter Butler, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence and assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Dog presumed to be vicious and animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.