Alex City Police Reports
Buy Now

The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

May 5

• Ira Aundra Hicks, 54, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

May 4

• Tommie Lee Odom, 67, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief and theft of services was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

May 3

• Lee Anthony Walker, 25, of Selma was arrested for using false identity to obstruct justice.

• Nathan Christopher Colvin, 53, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear and bail jumping.

• Obie Lee Davis, 51, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Ashley Leann Garnett, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for harassing communications.

• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.

• Using false identity to obstruct justice was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Two counts of possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

May 2

• Jeremiah Malik Russell, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

• Dwayne Leroy Jackson, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.

May 1

• Johnny Monroe Fincher, 59, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.

• LaGester Tieyrease Goggans, 20, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence.

• Cornhusky Rodshaun Maxwell, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

April 30

• Cornelius Deon Shannon, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Tyneshia Shonta Carreker, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Mieshia Quasha Bozeman Anugu, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

• Tanishia Hall, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Contempt of court was reported in Alexander City.

April 29

• Lara Morales Luis, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana a possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.

April 28

• Antravious Orethia Rivers, 26, of Camp Hill was arrested for domestic violence.

• Kyiani Valiya Washington, 24, of Alexander City was arrested for assault.

• Wilford Earl Burton, 56, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of combined substances.

• Sidney Laroyce Hill, 50, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana, promotion of prison contraband, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and attempting to elude a police officer.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of combined substances was reported in Alexander City.

April 27

• Toiyas Kidell Gopher, 29, of Alexander City was arrested for three counts of bail jumping and failure to appear.

• Malik Rhyale Kelluy, 25, of Goodwater was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• Lashauntaya Tyler Williams-Ford, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for assault.

• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.

• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.

• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

April 26

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence and distributing a private image with intent to harass was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

April 25

• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

 

Tags

Recommended for you