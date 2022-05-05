May 5
• Ira Aundra Hicks, 54, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
May 4
• Tommie Lee Odom, 67, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief and theft of services was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
May 3
• Lee Anthony Walker, 25, of Selma was arrested for using false identity to obstruct justice.
• Nathan Christopher Colvin, 53, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear and bail jumping.
• Obie Lee Davis, 51, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Ashley Leann Garnett, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for harassing communications.
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
• Using false identity to obstruct justice was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Two counts of possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
May 2
• Jeremiah Malik Russell, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Dwayne Leroy Jackson, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
May 1
• Johnny Monroe Fincher, 59, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.
• LaGester Tieyrease Goggans, 20, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence.
• Cornhusky Rodshaun Maxwell, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
April 30
• Cornelius Deon Shannon, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Tyneshia Shonta Carreker, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Mieshia Quasha Bozeman Anugu, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Tanishia Hall, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Contempt of court was reported in Alexander City.
April 29
• Lara Morales Luis, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana a possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
April 28
• Antravious Orethia Rivers, 26, of Camp Hill was arrested for domestic violence.
• Kyiani Valiya Washington, 24, of Alexander City was arrested for assault.
• Wilford Earl Burton, 56, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of combined substances.
• Sidney Laroyce Hill, 50, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana, promotion of prison contraband, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and attempting to elude a police officer.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of combined substances was reported in Alexander City.
April 27
• Toiyas Kidell Gopher, 29, of Alexander City was arrested for three counts of bail jumping and failure to appear.
• Malik Rhyale Kelluy, 25, of Goodwater was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
• Lashauntaya Tyler Williams-Ford, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for assault.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
April 26
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence and distributing a private image with intent to harass was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
April 25
• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.