April 24
- Unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
- Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
- Dimitri Leshun Johnson of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana in the second degree.
April 25
- Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.
- Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
- Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
- A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
- Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
- Furniss Casey Muckenfuss of Alexander City was arrested for burglary in the third degree.
- Isaac James Maxwell of Alexander City was arrested for criminal trespassing in the third degree.
- Christopher Zachary Kidd of Sylacauga was arrested for failure to appear.
- Jamie Lynn Jones of Sylacauga was arrested for theft of property in the fourth degree.
- Devontia Kwame Sweetwyne of Jacksons Gap was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
- Johnny Monroe Fincher of Alexander City was arrested for burglary in the third degree.
April 26
- Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
- A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
- A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
- Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
- Earnest Manuel Wright of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
- Jamie Marvi Deason of Alexander City was arrested for a failure to appear.
- Ginger Chenell Goodwin of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana in the second degree.
April 27
- A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
- A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
- Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
- Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
- Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
- Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
- William Landon Story of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana in the second degree.
- Marquel Damon Purter of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
April 28
- Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
- A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
- A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
- An assault was reported in Alexander City.
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
- Jeremiah Larry Golden of Kellyton was arrested for public intoxication.
- Jonathan Romeior Maxwell of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana in the second degree.
- Jessica Nicole Bracknell of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
- April 29
- Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
- Stalking was reported in Alexander City.
- Lemuel Thristian Millien of Dadeville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
- Breana Kaitlyn Stinson of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
- Jartavious Kishawn Moon of Alexander City was arrested for manslaughter.
- Davis Franklin Kelly of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Jostavious Marnez Powell of Goodwater was arrested for failure to appear.
April 30
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
- An assault was reported in Alexander City.
- Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
- A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
- A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
- Lorene Fayer Stewart Porter of Alexander City was arrested for criminal use of defensive spray.
- Tremaine O’Neal Kelley of Goodwater was arrested for theft of property.
- Billy Joe Gray of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
May 1
- Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
- Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
- Tina Lavette Pearson of Alexander City was arrested for harassment.
May 2
- Unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
- Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.