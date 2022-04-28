April 24
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
April 23
• Freedom Renea Bunch, 42, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
• Robin Wade Crouch, 52, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Devin Wayne Thomas, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence.
• Teresa Shurmeka David, 35, of Camp Hill was arrested for bail jumping.
• Danielle Latrise Tanner, 25, of Birmingham was arrested for possession of alcohol in a vehicle.
• Samamio Ladrae Sims, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shi'Dariun Kiun Reese, 22, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication and firearms license required.
• Aaliyah Thomas, 20, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of open alcohol in a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
April 22
• Shun'Taisia Monae Johnson, 20, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct.
• Tyiauanna Ladashia Crayton, 23, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct.
• Daniel Lloyd Booth, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Domestic violence and violation of a court order was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Public intoxication and firearms license required was reported in Alexander City.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Noisy animals was reported in Alexander City.
April 21
• Bradley Ray Sims, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
April 20
• Jacob Andrew Luna, 19, was arrested for public intoxication and minor in consumption of alcohol.
• Levi Elwood Creekmore, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Johnathan Douglas Belyeu, 32, of Monroe, Georgia was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
April 19
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
April 18
• Tabitha Nichole Dauer, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for theft, attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest.
• Jamarious Tariq Breown, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Johnrecius Tyrone Thomas, 46, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of combined substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of combined substances and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
April 17
• Jada Evett Hicks, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of bail jumping.
• Barry Dwayne Hutchins, 47, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Jhcorri Jamall Milton, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Ronald Delanfort Johnson, 60, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Derow White, 51, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
April 16
• Brian Mitchell Hartley, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute.
• Alex Joseph Gray, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for burglary, assault, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
• Domestic violence and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
April 15
• Reckless endangerment was reported in Alexander City.
• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
April 14
• Alonzo Blackmon, 51, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.