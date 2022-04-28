Alex City Police Reports
The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

April 24

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

April 23

• Freedom Renea Bunch, 42, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

• Robin Wade Crouch, 52, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Devin Wayne Thomas, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence.

• Teresa Shurmeka David, 35, of Camp Hill was arrested for bail jumping.

• Danielle Latrise Tanner, 25, of Birmingham was arrested for possession of alcohol in a vehicle.

• Samamio Ladrae Sims, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Shi'Dariun Kiun Reese, 22, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication and firearms license required.

• Aaliyah Thomas, 20, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of open alcohol in a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

April 22

• Shun'Taisia Monae Johnson, 20, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct.

• Tyiauanna Ladashia Crayton, 23, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct.

• Daniel Lloyd Booth, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Domestic violence and violation of a court order was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Public intoxication and firearms license required was reported in Alexander City.

• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Noisy animals was reported in Alexander City.

April 21

• Bradley Ray Sims, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

April 20

• Jacob Andrew Luna, 19, was arrested for public intoxication and minor in consumption of alcohol.

• Levi Elwood Creekmore, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

• Johnathan Douglas Belyeu, 32, of Monroe, Georgia was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

April 19

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

April 18

• Tabitha Nichole Dauer, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for theft, attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest.

• Jamarious Tariq Breown, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Johnrecius Tyrone Thomas, 46, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of combined substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of combined substances and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

April 17

• Jada Evett Hicks, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of bail jumping.

• Barry Dwayne Hutchins, 47, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Jhcorri Jamall Milton, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

• Ronald Delanfort Johnson, 60, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Derow White, 51, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

April 16

• Brian Mitchell Hartley, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute.

• Alex Joseph Gray, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for burglary, assault, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

• Domestic violence and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

April 15

• Reckless endangerment was reported in Alexander City.

• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

April 14

• Alonzo Blackmon, 51, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

• Bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

 

