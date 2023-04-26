April 10
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
- A vicious dog was reported in Alexander City.
- Dereck Demon Russell of Alexander City was arrested on possession of a controlled substance.
- Jacorious Zaquan Burton of Alexander City was arrested for a failure to appear.
April 11
- Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
- Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
- Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
- Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
- Criminal trespassing was reported in Alexander City.
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
- Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
- Leterence Terrell Robinson of Goodwater was arrested domestic violence and harassing communications.
- Terrace Lamar Felton of Tifton was arrested on burglary of the third degree and resisting arrest.
April 12
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
April 13
- Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
- Karen Lyn Salter of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
- Terry Lee Marshall of Alexander City was arrested possession of marijuana in the second degree.
April 14
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
- Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
- Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
- Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
- An incident of duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle.
- Demetrus Antonio Sutton of Roanoke was arrested for possession of marijuana in the second degree.
- Antonio Hill of Montgomery was arrested for failure to appear.
April 15
- Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
- An incident of duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle.
- Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
- Larceny was reported in Alexander City.
- Theft was reported in Alexander City.
- Pick-pocking was reported in Alexander City.
- Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
- Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
April 16
- Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
- Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
- Daniel Ingram Thornton of Vestavia was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Adrian Cogco of Alexander City was arrested driving under the influence of alcohol.
April 17
- Douglas Wayne Ward of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.