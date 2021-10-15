Alex City Police Reports
The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

Oct. 15

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 14

• Violation of a court order and harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 13

• Gary Devarta Norris, 29, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Shoplifting was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a forged instrument was reported in Alexander City.

• Indecent exposure was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 12

• Kathy Annette Pinkston, 54, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

• Reckless endangerment was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 11

• Genevieve Rebecca Ewing, 49, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.

• Kemetria Nykala Tyson, 20, of Phenix City was arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Zachary Christopher Hof, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 10

• Joshua Shemar Mitchell, 22, of Alexander City was arrested for carrying a pistol unlawfully and possession of marijuana.

• Disorderly conduct and public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Utility diversion and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and carrying a pistol unlawfully was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 9

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 8

• Aneshea Howard Doss, 43, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Forgery-altering, forging or counterfeiting a certificate of title was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

