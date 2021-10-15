Oct. 15
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 14
• Violation of a court order and harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 13
• Gary Devarta Norris, 29, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Shoplifting was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a forged instrument was reported in Alexander City.
• Indecent exposure was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 12
• Kathy Annette Pinkston, 54, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
• Reckless endangerment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 11
• Genevieve Rebecca Ewing, 49, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.
• Kemetria Nykala Tyson, 20, of Phenix City was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Zachary Christopher Hof, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 10
• Joshua Shemar Mitchell, 22, of Alexander City was arrested for carrying a pistol unlawfully and possession of marijuana.
• Disorderly conduct and public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Utility diversion and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and carrying a pistol unlawfully was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 9
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 8
• Aneshea Howard Doss, 43, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Forgery-altering, forging or counterfeiting a certificate of title was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.