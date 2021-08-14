arrest
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

Aug. 10

• Billy Johnston of Cullman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation.

Aug. 9

• A subject on Highway 63 North in Alexander City filed a report in reference to domestic violence.

• A subject on Oak Ridge Road in Dadeville filed a report in reference to criminal mischief.

• A subject on Goldville Road in Daviston filed a report in reference to theft.

• A subject on Frog Hollow Road in Tallassee filed a report in reference to a dog bite.

Aug. 8

• A resident of Hummingbird Drive in Camp Hill filed a report for domestic violence harassment.

Aug. 7

• A resident of Shady Point in Alexander City filed a report for theft of property and criminal trespass.

• A business on Highway 50 in Dadeville filed a report for theft of property.

• Scottie Davis of Lee Road 279 in Valley was arrested for burglary of a business, possession of burglary tools and theft of property.

• Courtney Duke of 36th Street in Valley was arrested for burglary of a business, possession of burglary tools and theft of property.

Aug. 6

• A resident of Barrons Bridge Road in Dadeville filed a report for burglary.

• A resident of Brookwook Circle in Dadeville filed a report for domestic harassment.