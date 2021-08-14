Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
Aug. 10
• Billy Johnston of Cullman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation.
Aug. 9
• A subject on Highway 63 North in Alexander City filed a report in reference to domestic violence.
• A subject on Oak Ridge Road in Dadeville filed a report in reference to criminal mischief.
• A subject on Goldville Road in Daviston filed a report in reference to theft.
• A subject on Frog Hollow Road in Tallassee filed a report in reference to a dog bite.
Aug. 8
• A resident of Hummingbird Drive in Camp Hill filed a report for domestic violence harassment.
Aug. 7
• A resident of Shady Point in Alexander City filed a report for theft of property and criminal trespass.
• A business on Highway 50 in Dadeville filed a report for theft of property.
• Scottie Davis of Lee Road 279 in Valley was arrested for burglary of a business, possession of burglary tools and theft of property.
• Courtney Duke of 36th Street in Valley was arrested for burglary of a business, possession of burglary tools and theft of property.
Aug. 6
• A resident of Barrons Bridge Road in Dadeville filed a report for burglary.
• A resident of Brookwook Circle in Dadeville filed a report for domestic harassment.