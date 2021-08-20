Alexander City Police Department
Aug. 20
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 19
• Jartavious Kishawn, 23, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Breunna Danise Adair, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for harassing communications.
• Terence Oneal Odem, 45, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Cruelty to a dog or cat was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 18
• Teresa Darlene Fuller, 49, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
• Jason Dewayne Kelley, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for drug paraphernalia.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft by deception was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft of services was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 17
• Christopher Lemar Martin, 48, of Alexander City was arrested for menacing, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.
• Ramon Leke Berry, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for public lewdness.
• Ewin McDaniel, 78, of Birmingham was arrested for two counts of harassment.
• Treyvious laron Alvies, 29, of Dadeville was arrested for domestic violence.
• Johnathan Lance Mann, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
• Megan Lynn Johnson, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Possession of a controlled substance and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 16
• Archie Ray Klutts, 81, of Alexander City was arrested for sexual misconduct.
• Dontavious Pope, 30, of Sylacauga was arrested for harassing communications.
• Salenea Lanise Reece, 33, of Dadeville was arrested for menacing.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 15
• Treyvious Laron Alvies, 29, of Dadeville was arrested for disorderly conduct.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• A vicious dog was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 14
• Jalen LeKetrius Oliver, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 13
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
Aug. 19
• A resident on Crosscut Drive in Dadeville filed a report in reference to domestic violence violence third degree.
• A resident on Crosscut Drive in Dadeville filed a report in reference to harassment.
Aug. 18
• A resident of Lowe Road in Notasulga filed a report in reference to harassment.
Aug. 17
• A resident of County Road 24 in Verbena filed a report for theft of property and criminal mischief.
Aug. 16
• A resident of Hillandell Drive in Hoover filed a report for theft of property.
Aug. 15
• Christopher Brummitt of Camp Hill was arrested on the charges of possession of marijuana second degree and driving under the influence.
• A subject on Goldville Road in Daviston filed a report for domestic violence.
• Benjamin Thomas of Daviston was arrested on the charges of domestic violence third degree and attempting to elude police.
Aug. 14
• A subject on Goldville Road in Daviston filed a report in reference to domestic violence.
• Devon Moreland of Daviston was arrested on the charge of domestic violence third degree.
• A subject on Bice Cemetery Road in Goodwater filed a report in reference to domestic violence.
Aug. 13
• Kristofer Murphy of Leeds was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear bail jumping second degree.
• Christopher Hardy of Eclectic was arrested on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear bail jumping second degree.
• A subject on Willow Street in Jacksons Gaps filed a report in reference to domestic violence.
• Charles Lecroy of Jacksons Gap was arrested for the charge of domestic violence.