arrest
Stock photo / The Outlook

Alexander City Police Department

Aug. 20

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 19

• Jartavious Kishawn, 23, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Breunna Danise Adair, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for harassing communications.

• Terence Oneal Odem, 45, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Cruelty to a dog or cat was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 18

• Teresa Darlene Fuller, 49, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

• Jason Dewayne Kelley, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for drug paraphernalia.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft by deception was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft of services was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 17

• Christopher Lemar Martin, 48, of Alexander City was arrested for menacing, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

• Ramon Leke Berry, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for public lewdness.

• Ewin McDaniel, 78, of Birmingham was arrested for two counts of harassment.

• Treyvious laron Alvies, 29, of Dadeville was arrested for domestic violence.

• Johnathan Lance Mann, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

• Megan Lynn Johnson, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Possession of a controlled substance and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 16

• Archie Ray Klutts, 81, of Alexander City was arrested for sexual misconduct.

• Dontavious Pope, 30, of Sylacauga was arrested for harassing communications.

• Salenea Lanise Reece, 33, of Dadeville was arrested for menacing.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 15

• Treyvious Laron Alvies, 29, of Dadeville was arrested for disorderly conduct.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• A vicious dog was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 14

• Jalen LeKetrius Oliver, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 13

• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

Aug. 19

• A resident on Crosscut Drive in Dadeville filed a report in reference to domestic violence violence third degree.

• A resident on Crosscut Drive in Dadeville filed a report in reference to harassment.

Aug. 18

• A resident of Lowe Road in Notasulga filed a report in reference to harassment.

Aug. 17

• A resident of County Road 24 in Verbena filed a report for theft of property and criminal mischief.

Aug. 16

• A resident of Hillandell Drive in Hoover filed a report for theft of property.

Aug. 15

• Christopher Brummitt of Camp Hill was arrested on the charges of possession of marijuana second degree and driving under the influence.

• A subject on Goldville Road in Daviston filed a report for domestic violence.

• Benjamin Thomas of Daviston was arrested on the charges of domestic violence third degree and attempting to elude police.

Aug. 14

• A subject on Goldville Road in Daviston filed a report in reference to domestic violence.

• Devon Moreland of Daviston was arrested on the charge of domestic violence third degree.

• A subject on Bice Cemetery Road in Goodwater filed a report in reference to domestic violence.

Aug. 13

• Kristofer Murphy of Leeds was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear bail jumping second degree.

• Christopher Hardy of Eclectic was arrested on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear bail jumping second degree.

• A subject on Willow Street in Jacksons Gaps filed a report in reference to domestic violence.

• Charles Lecroy of Jacksons Gap was arrested for the charge of domestic violence.

Tags