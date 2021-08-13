Alex City Police Reports
The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

Alexander City Police Department

Aug. 11

• Christopher B. Snider Jr., 29, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 10

• Marcus Marquis Russell, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jessie Dean Bishop, 38, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft by deception was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 9

• Marcus Ikey Davis, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for menacing.

• Shun'Taisia Monae Johnson, 20, of Alexander City was arrested for assualt.

• Jonathan Kyle Rowe, 45, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 8

• Freedom Renee Bunch, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

• Driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 7

• Rodney Leon Huett, 50, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Brade Winfield Duck, 25, of Dadeville was arrested for theft of property.

• Assault and sexual misconduct was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 6

• Jack Christopher Adamson, 59, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for public intoxication.

• Jeffery Dalton Jones, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.