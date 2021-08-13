Alexander City Police Department
Aug. 11
• Christopher B. Snider Jr., 29, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 10
• Marcus Marquis Russell, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jessie Dean Bishop, 38, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft by deception was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 9
• Marcus Ikey Davis, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for menacing.
• Shun'Taisia Monae Johnson, 20, of Alexander City was arrested for assualt.
• Jonathan Kyle Rowe, 45, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 8
• Freedom Renee Bunch, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
• Driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 7
• Rodney Leon Huett, 50, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Brade Winfield Duck, 25, of Dadeville was arrested for theft of property.
• Assault and sexual misconduct was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 6
• Jack Christopher Adamson, 59, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for public intoxication.
• Jeffery Dalton Jones, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.