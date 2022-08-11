Aug. 10
• Rusty Donovan Truex, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Robbery was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 9
• Arthur Jackson III, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Crystal Juanita Greer, 28, of Dadeville was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 8
• Steven Bryant Thornell, 37, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Public intoxication and disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 7
• Fatina Marshay Hutcherson, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Jeffery Allan Levenberg, 53, of Chamblee, Georgia was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Collen Gray, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence and resisting arrest.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 6
• Colby Jackson Bernier, 29, of Verbena was arrested for driving the influence of any substance.
• Driving under the influence of any substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Animal running at large and dog presumed to be vicious was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Carrying brass knuckles was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 5
• Cordaro Dajuan Bowers, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol in a vehicle, indecent exposure and firearms license required.
• Tiffany Danielle Eason Walls, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana and two counts of harassment.
• Possession of open alcohol in a vehicle and firearms license required was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 4
• Melody Ann Culbreth, 54, of Montgomery was arrested for driving under the influence of any substance.
• Rayvon Ranard Freeman, 30, of Alexander City was arrested for four counts of failure to appear.
• Cameron Ashley Lee, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Terrio Lamar Davis, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Terrance Dewayne Riggins, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping and resisting arrest.
• Jacorrius Shamar Richardson, 21, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Driving under the influence of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 3
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.