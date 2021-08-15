Dadeville Police Department
Aug. 10
• Pierre Thomas, 33, of Ashland was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear.
Aug. 9
• A three vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in major property and no injuries.
• Clayton Sprague, 23, of Dadeville was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on North Broadnax Street resulting in moderate property damage and no injuries.
• A report was filed for criminal trespass third that occurred on West Hewsten Street.
• Mark Lee, 33, of Dadeville was arrested for giving false information to law enforcement on Watkins Street.
Aug. 7
• Richard Jackson, 40, of Tallassee was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.
Aug. 6
• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in major property damage. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported one person.
Aug. 5
• A report was filed for theft of property third that occurred in the Dadeville area.
• Andrea Smith, 29, of Eclectic was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia on Young Street.
• Jeffery Jones, 31, of Alexander City was arrested on eight warrants for failure to appear.
Aug. 4
• Lew Handley, 35, of Dadeville was arrested on a warrant for probation revocation.
• Larry Spivey, 45, of Tallassee was arrested on a warrant for probation revocation.