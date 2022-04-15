Alex City Police Reports
Buy Now

The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

Alexander City Police Department

April 14

• Haley Lynn Fomby, 32, of Goodwater was arrested for theft.

• Robert Lee Young, 53, of Dadeville was arrested for domestic violence and disorderly conduct.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

April 13

• Charkiethia Jarshayla Moore, 30, of Auburn was arrested for bail jumping.

• Roddrick Dashawn Leonard, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana.

• Theft of lost property was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Failure to pay for gasoline was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Dog presumed to be vicious was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft and domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

April 12

• Robert Allen Schouten, 62, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Forgery was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence and theft was reported in Alexander City.

April 11

• Jesus Babyboy Simmons, 18, of Alexander City was arrested for carry a pistol unlawfully and hold for another agency.

• Amber Pershae May, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for firearms license required.

• Jordan J. McCormick, 25, of North Reading, Mass. Was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jamie Madison Davis, 53, of Dadeville was arrested for bail jumping.

• Zane Penrod, 19, of Sylacauga was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol under age 21.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol under the age of 21 and open container of alcohol in a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

April 10

• Johnathan Wesley York, 37, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct.

• Brodcrick Jarbar Smith, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Domestic violence and burglary was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

April 9

• Qwantez Ramoan Greene, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

• Megan Lynn Johnson, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

April 8

• Kendall Obrian Holley, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• A dog bite was reported in Alexander City.

• A dog bite was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.

 

Tags

Recommended for you