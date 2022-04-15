Alexander City Police Department
April 14
• Haley Lynn Fomby, 32, of Goodwater was arrested for theft.
• Robert Lee Young, 53, of Dadeville was arrested for domestic violence and disorderly conduct.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
April 13
• Charkiethia Jarshayla Moore, 30, of Auburn was arrested for bail jumping.
• Roddrick Dashawn Leonard, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana.
• Theft of lost property was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Failure to pay for gasoline was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Dog presumed to be vicious was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft and domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
April 12
• Robert Allen Schouten, 62, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Forgery was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence and theft was reported in Alexander City.
April 11
• Jesus Babyboy Simmons, 18, of Alexander City was arrested for carry a pistol unlawfully and hold for another agency.
• Amber Pershae May, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for firearms license required.
• Jordan J. McCormick, 25, of North Reading, Mass. Was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jamie Madison Davis, 53, of Dadeville was arrested for bail jumping.
• Zane Penrod, 19, of Sylacauga was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol under age 21.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol under the age of 21 and open container of alcohol in a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
April 10
• Johnathan Wesley York, 37, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct.
• Brodcrick Jarbar Smith, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Domestic violence and burglary was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
April 9
• Qwantez Ramoan Greene, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Megan Lynn Johnson, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
April 8
• Kendall Obrian Holley, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• A dog bite was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.