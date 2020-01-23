Helping people get better is U.S. Army veteran and Alexander City Anytime Fitness owner Jose Garcia’s goal.
“For many years I would meet new soldiers and change their lives in a positive way and continue to do that for the entire career,” Garcia said. “I want to keep helping lives and changing lives and making people feel better, so why not doing it at a gym?”
Garcia and his wife, Crissie Garcia, bought the gym in September 2018. Garcia is also a Dadeville Police Department reserve officer and an Alexander City/ Tallapoosa County Rescue Squad diver.
“I’ve actually narrowed down a lot of my time (to those three things),” Garcia said.
Originally from Puerto Rico, Garcia joined the military in 1992 to pursue his childhood dream.
“I really didn’t see myself going into other things,” Garcia said.
Garcia is currently a platoon sergeant with the Alabama National Guard 214th military police company. He has served in Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Korea, Germany, Italy, Panama and all over the United States.
“It’s humbling and eye opening (to travel).” Garcia said. “You don’t realize how much or how little you have until you actually go around the world.”
As military police Garcia would provide security for the main routes on battlefields for soldiers to get to and from and would also support logistics. He was involved in providing security for high-level dignitaries, politicians and officers.
“MP stands for more than ‘military police,’” Garcia said. “It’s definitely multipurpose. You do a little bit of everything so you really don’t get bored. It’s phenomenal.”
As military police Garcia also served as the equivalent to a corrections officer for processing prisoners of war and detainees.
“It’s pretty neat,” Garcia said.
Garcia also provided aid communities during natural disasters.
He volunteered to deploy in 2003 and was assigned to the Alexander City National Guard 214th MP company. The company was sent to Iraq and after finishing up with it in New Jersey he was offered a job with the company.
Garcia moved to Alexander City in May 2005.
“I never left,” Garcia said.
Garcia enjoyed living in Italy and Panama, but said it’s the company of fellow soldiers that makes the experience.
“You can go anywhere that’s great or you can go anywhere that’s bad and if you have good people with you it really does make a difference,” Garcia said. “My experience in the military has been phenomenal. It takes 150 perfect strangers and turns them all into brothers and sisters regardless of where you are. That’s the part I enjoy the most is the camaraderie, building that camaraderie. You can’t really beat that.”
He joined the DPD as a reserve officer in 2008 and met his wife who was a 911 dispatcher at the time.
“(She is) best person I ever met in my life so I had to marry her,” Garcia said.
He now serves about eight hours a month with the DPD.
Garcia will retire May 31.