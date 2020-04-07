As the coronavirus spreads, restaurants and small businesses are not the only ones seeing less customer traffic.
ARISE serves Tallapoosa County by transporting citizens to restaurants, shopping and doctors’ appointments. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the need for transportation doesn’t totally go away.
“We have a reduction in demand for the service,” ARISE executive director Mike McKenzie said. “People can’t socialize.”
Before the COVID-19 crisis, McKenzie said many of the passengers used the service to socialize.
“We had passengers who would go out and meet friends,” McKenzie said. “They go to others homes and even restaurants to visit each other. They can’t do that now.”
McKenzie said the drop in demand has forced ARISE to run only two buses now.
“We now mainly carry people to doctors’ appointments and the store so they can get groceries,” McKenzie said.
ARISE is still servicing all the communities it did before the coronavirus struck Tallapoosa County. It still serves Alexander City daily and serves New Site, Jacksons Gap, Dadeville and Camp Hill on Tuesdays. It operates from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. McKenzie warned it takes a little planning to get picked up by ARISE now.
“I highly recommend calling the day before to make an appointment,” McKenzie said.
Rides with ARISE can be arranged by calling 256-329-8444.
Extra care is being taken with the ARISE buses to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We are probably going overboard but we are doing what we think is best,” McKenzie said. “Every surface is cleaned every evening. We are wiping the seats, the seat backs, windows, every side of every hand railing and mopping the floors. We are trying to make sure the buses are really, really clean. It’s all in an effort to protect are drivers and our passengers.”
McKenzie said the drivers really make the ARISE service shine in this time of crisis.
“I want to congratulate the drivers,” McKenzie said. “They are dedicated to what they do. They are the best group I have ever been around in the transportation industry.”
McKenzie said the drivers get to know the passengers and when a passenger doesn’t follow his or her normal schedule or hasn’t been heard from in a while, drivers will ask the police department to check on that person to make sure they are OK.
McKenzie said ARISE is open to anyone in the public but services a lot of elderly in the community and wants to make sure everyone knows ARISE buses are still open for passengers.
“We keep a lot of people independent,” McKenzie said. “A lot of riders would be in trouble getting to the doctor without us.”