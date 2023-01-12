Alexander City Schools (ASC) campus remained unscathed Thursday as a tornado-warned storm caused damage across Tallapoosa County, according to a school spokesperson.
According to ASC public relations specialist Jessica Sanford, an initial assessment of the school district’s five campuses revealed no storm damage at this present time, and said that all schools had completed afternoon bus routes as usual Thursday.
Sanford said that faculty and students initially sheltered in place during the Thursday storm, and that the school district has updated parents regarding school operations Friday.
“The message we sent out to parents was that schools were fine. Students were all safe, and that school will be in session as usual tomorrow,” Sanford said.
For Tallapoosa County Schools, Deputy Superintendent Casey Davis said that assessments from school maintenance crews had revealed no damage to the school system’s campuses. According to Davis, the only issue that resulted from the storm is a power outage at Horseshoe Bend School.
“As far as we know, we've got all the kids home safely, and we are still waiting on power to be restored at Horseshoe Bend,” Davis said.
According to Davis, crews from Alabama Power are attempting to fix the issue, but the school will remain closed Friday due to the power outage. All other TCS campuses will conduct a normal school day.
