Earlier this week, the Alabama State Department of Education released school report cards, including for school systems in Tallapoosa County, for the first time since the 2018-2019 school year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has waived Alabama schools from reporting accountability data for the previous two years. With the pandemic subsiding, however, the annual report cards that rank public schools have returned.
Despite fears of learning loss during COVID, both Tallapoosa County’s two school districts earned grades similar to pre-pandemic rankings with both Alexander City Schools (ACS) and Tallapoosa County Schools (TCS) maintaining B grades.
ACS scored an 83 out of a 100 overall score for the district as a whole during the 2021-22 school year, a slight dip from 85 in 2019.
Grades are based on multiple indicators including: academic achievement, academic growth, college and career readiness, graduation rate, chronic absenteeism and progress in English language proficiency.
According to ACS Superintendent Dr. Beverly Price, the state report card was implemented to be used as a tool for school systems and assist community leaders in identifying academic strengths and weaknesses.
“This gives us a clear picture of where we are and what we need to do moving forward. We are already having those conversations and putting plans in place to address any deficiencies,” Price said. “I am confident in the faculties and staff at each of our schools in their abilities to assist our students and make progress toward our desired goals.”
Jessica Sanford, the school district’s public relations specialist, noted that ACS is proud to have maintained a B average at the district level. According to Sanford, all students have suffered learning loss in recent years and for ACS to remain steady elicits confidence that the school system is on the road to recovery.
County schools fared the best in overall score with TCS maintaining an 86 out of a 100 overall score during the same academic year, the same score the school district received before accountability reporting paused.
TCS Superintendent Ray Porter noted his satisfaction with his school system’s ranking, specifically among student growth over the prior two years.
“It is with great pleasure to report to the board [of education] that with 140 plus school systems in Alabama, Tallapoosa County [Schools] ranked 19th in student growth,” Porter said during a regularly called board of education meeting Tuesday.
Porter said he believed the school’s district investment in the classroom contributed to the high score and praised the efforts of TCS faculty and staff for their dedication.