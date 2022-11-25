Empty classroom
Buy Now

Annual report cards that rank public schools were published this week, and grade Alabama school systems on multiple indicators including: academic achievement, academic growth, college and career readiness, graduation rate, chronic absenteeism and progress in English language proficiency. 

 File / The Outlook

Earlier this week, the Alabama State Department of Education released school report cards, including for school systems in Tallapoosa County, for the first time since the 2018-2019 school year. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you