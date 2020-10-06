Woody Baird has been elected the new mayor of Alexander City.
He got the nod after he garnered 1,776 total votes to incumbent Tommy Spraggins' 1,696 votes.
"God has directed me here," Baird said. "This is my place; this is where I'm supposed to be. God has me here for a reason and I'm gonna do my best to make this work and make Alex City a better place."
Spraggins, who served as mayor for 16 months following former Mayor Jim Nabors' death, was disappointed in the loss but he wishes Baird luck in his new venture.
"I want to thank all my supporters and those who voted for me," Spraggins said. "I wish the new administration good luck. I am praying for them."
Baird believes people want change in Alex City.
"We've gotta bring Alex City together," Baird said. "... People saw the negativity and they voted against the negativity. We don't need that in Alex City. We need to be one people — together."
Before absentee ballots were counted, Baird was in the lead at 1,691 votes to Spraggins' 1,509. Baird received 85 votes by absentee while Spraggins received 187.
There are only 11 provisional ballots and those will be canvassed next week.
These numbers are not official.
Alexander City mayor's runoff election
District 1
Curtis “Woody” Baird: 151
Tommy Spraggins: 285
District 2
Curtis “Woody” Baird: 163
Tommy Spraggins: 257
District 3
Curtis “Woody” Baird: 205
Tommy Spraggins: 229
District 4
Curtis “Woody” Baird: 431
Tommy Spraggins: 211
District 5
Curtis “Woody” Baird: 269
Tommy Spraggins: 242
District 6
Curtis “Woody” Baird: 472
Tommy Spraggins: 285
Absentee ballots
Curtis “Woody” Baird: 85
Tommy Spraggins: 187
Total before absentees
Curtis “Woody” Baird: 1,691
Tommy Spraggins: 1,509
Dadeville mayor's race
Candidate Frank Goodman will be the new mayor of the City of Dadeville for the next four years.
Goodman won the Dadeville mayoral runoff election over incumbent Wayne Smith. The final results were 537 to 445.
Camp Hill mayor's race
Messiah Williams-Cole is Camp Hill's new mayor.
Williams-Cole bested incumbent Ezell Woodyard-Smith with 259 votes to the Woodyard-Smith's 156.
Jacksons Gap Town Council Place 1
