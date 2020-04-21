As straight-line winds and golf ball-sized chunks of hail bombarded across Tallapoosa and Coosa counties, homes were damaged, cars were destroyed and yards were ravaged. The positive side is as of press time Monday evening, there had been no reports of any deaths or major injuries.
The experience was enough to leave anyone rattled, especially those who endured the brunt of the storm.
Alexander City native and Root 49 salon co-owner Chelsea Lutz lives in a rental home owned by David Mitchell off Circle Drive. She said she was terrified living through the experience of a tree crashing through her house, flooding each room and covering her belongings with insulation, leaves and dirt.
After being woken up around 5:30 a.m. to her dog, Lucy, in a panic, Lutz decided to check the weather and didn’t see any notices so didn’t think much of it until hail started hitting the house.
“I heard the hail, it was tinging on my house and the ground, so I go back to my sliding glass door and I see hail everywhere,” Lutz said. “I thought it was kinda strange but OK. Then I’m not kidding — the sound, it terrified me and I ran into my bathroom closet. Lucy was following me and I just have my mom on the phone and I’m freaking out. She didn’t know what was going on but she said I just kept saying, ‘Help me; help me.’”
About four minutes into a conversation, insulation started falling in her closet and when she looked up, there was the sky.
“The attic was gone. I could see the sky where that tree had fallen and caved in the roof,” Lutz said. “I was sitting in my closet and I could feel the ground shaking, but hearing that noise, oh my God, it was so loud and so terrifying. I don’t know how to explain it. I don’t remember much after that. It was bad; I was in a panic.”
She then called Mitchell who proceeded to call law enforcement as Lutz had no way out of the house.
“I couldn’t get out the front door or the back door,” she said. “I was stuck in my house for like 45 minutes. It was so wet. When I went to walk, everything was covered in water so I put on my snow boots.”
Lutz’s neighbor came over and moved some limbs out of the way to get her out the back door. Lutz stayed at his house until a friend picked her up and eventually went to her parents’ house.
“I felt like I could not calm down (Sunday),” Lutz said. “My house was shaking and I was so crazy on the phone with my mom I didn’t even know what I was saying. But my internal self said, ‘Keep praying; you are fine.’ And that was louder than the words coming out of my mouth. For two seconds I was like, ‘Surely, this is not how I’m gonna go. This is not happening right now.’”
After the second round of storms, the rest of the roof and ceiling fell into the foyer and the guest bedroom near the front of the house.
“When you walk in my house, it’s like you’re outside,” Lutz said. “All the insulation looked like snow. It was just wild. It was a panic I’ve never felt. But that fight or flight — I was just running around like a chicken with my head chopped off.”
Mitchell hopes to have the two-bedroom, single-story apartment repaired in about a month and in the meantime, Lutz will stay with her parents.
“It’s like a war zone in there,” Lutz said. “I’ll try to go back and salvage some of my stuff but I’m thankful though that I’m here to complain about it. Thank you Lord for letting me be here to complain.”
Alexander City Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ed Collari’s home in Jacksons Gap took a hard hit as well.
“It was about 7 a.m. and we were just starting to move around,” Collari said. “I was actually just laying in bed looking at radar. (My wife) Meridith was up and said she saw our watering can fly across the front yard into the lake. Right about that point, you could hear it. It’s what people say it sounds like; it did sound like a freight train with a whistle. Your ears popped; it’s almost like it took your breath away.”
At the point, Collari grabbed his two children and Meridith and they took cover in a little bathroom in the middle of their single-story house.
“Right about that time, there was a loud crash and the tree came right down on our master bedroom and closet,” Collari said. “I knew exactly what it was when it happened. I ran outside and saw the tree on the house.”
When Collari returned inside, he opened his closet door and saw there was no roof.
“It was wide open, clothes everywhere,” he said. “At that point, I was scrambling to put on some clothes and climbing on the roof to get a tarp up. (The storm) went as quickly as it came.”
The Collaris began checking in with friends who live in the area to make sure people were OK. They had to move some branches to get their car out and rode around to see what other places got hit.
“Everyone in this community has been really great,” he said. “The phone calls, texts, all my neighbors stopped by offering us to come over and stay.”
Bre Smith seconded that sentiment as she had some community members helping clean her yard Monday after a tree fell on her house on Sewell Street but thankfully didn’t damage much except part of the roof.
“When I woke up at 7 a.m., I walked into the living room and did my normal routine — opened the curtains to let (my son) Brantley look out,” Smith said. “Across the field I hear something like a wind; I didn’t know what it was at first but when I say it was five minutes or less, I looked back out the door and it was a black, aquamarine weird blue color.”
She snatched up her 1-year-old and tiny Yorkie and woke up her husband, Troy, and they all proceeded to get in the bathroom.
“I could hear sounds like a thousand forks running down a chalkboard,” Bre Smith said. “All the sudden there was hail beating the house. I told Troy, ‘This is it; there is no warning but this is it.’ He said, ‘There is no way.’”
By the time they got their weather radio announcing straight-line winds, the worst had already come through with power lines down on one side of the house and a limb into the roof of Brantley’s nursery. Thankfully, it didn’t go through to the ceiling.
“We’re fortunate and blessed,” Smith said. “But I never want to see what I saw again though.”