Illegal drugs were taken off the streets of Tallapoosa County in two separate law enforcement searches this week.
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force (TCNTF), the Alexander City Police Department Special Response Group, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the Coosa County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force seized 33 grams of crystal meth, 21 grams of synthetic marijuana, 148 grams of marijuana, 1 gram of heroin, 17 ecstasy pills, 64 other prescription pills, $1,474 in cash, three guns and an automobile as law enforcement served multiple search and arrest warrants in the Alexander City area Thursday.
TCNTF Sgt. Fred White said Steven Heath Fox, 33, of Alexander City was arrested at a Sandy Ridge Road home. White said Fox was charged with five counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to court records, Fox pleaded guilty in 2018 to possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fox was sentenced to 24 months of probation. Fox reported a few times to his probation officer while in the court referral program and tested positive for illegal drugs. Fox then stopped reporting and was arrested and ordered to serve 24 months in prison.
Jessica Johns, 31, of Alexander City was also arrested at the Sandy Ridge Road home and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to court records, Johns pleaded guilty in 2017 to possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana. Johns was sentenced to 20 months in prison suspended to serve 24 months of probation through the community corrections program. Johns missed several appointments with probation officers.
The narcotics task force also executed warrants at a Montgomery Street home.
White said Evelyn Watson, 32, of Alexander City was arrested and charged with one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree receiving stolen property, illegal possession of prescription medication and chemical endangerment of a child.
Jimmy Heard, 41, of Alexander City was also arrested at the Montgomery Street home and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, possession with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree receiving stolen property and illegal possession of prescription medication.
Tyrone Heard, 38, of Alexander City was also arrested at the Montgomery Street home and charged with one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
As of Friday morning no bond had been set for any the accused arrested Thursday.
White said the investigation of the possession, distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.