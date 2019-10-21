First responders and law enforcement deal with people in intense situations on a daily basis. From accidents and traffic stops to fires and just walking down the street an interaction with first responders can cause a number of reactions, especially from those already on the scene.
Interactive Advisory Group president and founder Dustin Chandler taught a class Monday to help first responders work with people on the autism spectrum.
“We go around the state teaching first responders how to interact with developmental disabilities and autism,” Chandler said. “(Those) not knowing about autism, we are trying to teach them how to interact with autism.”
Chandler, who was a police officer and has a child on the spectrum, said many first responders have not had training in what to do when encountering someone with special needs.
“I was in the police academy and got an hour class on mental illness and they said paranoid schizophrenia is out there but didn’t say what to do,” Chandler said. “What we are trying to do is teach how to interact with those with autism.”
At Monday’s class hosted by the Autism Society of Alabama were members of the Alexander City fire and police departments, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the Hackneyville Volunteer Fire Department and the Alexander City/Tallapoosa County Rescue Squad. The group included patrol officers, detectives, dispatch, corrections officers, EMTs, nurses and some grandparents of children with autism.
Some of the tips Chandler passed along to those in the class were simple signs of how to identify if someone might have autism. Some include repeated speech or other habits such as repetitive rubbing of the head and lack of volume control when speaking. He said identifying a caretaker will also help in communicating with someone who has autism. The biggest tip Chandler had for the group was patience.
“You have to give them up to 15 seconds to respond to something as simple as, ‘What is your name?,’” Chandler said. “In a situation it may take them that long to process and respond.”
Chandler also said those with autism can be quite literal so a first responder should say, “Sit down,” instead of saying “Take a seat.”
Chandler said “take a seat” said to someone with autism might cause them to pick up a chair and walk away.
Melissa Mullins with Autism Society of Alabama brought Chandler and his Interactive Advisory Group to Alexander City.
“I believe this is the very first time this has come to Tallapoosa County,” Mullins said. “I think it is very much needed.”
Mullins said it is not if the first responders will encounter someone on the spectrum but when.
Chandler believes when first responders learn to work with someone with autism, it can be applied in many ways.
“It is my belief if we train to deal with autism on how to communicate and interact with them, it translates across the board,” Chandler said. “It can be used with any human interaction.”