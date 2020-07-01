The Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance has a new executive director.
More than a year after the unexpected death of Don McClellan, the board of LMAEDA selected Chad Odom, executive director of Wharton Economic Development Corporation in Texas, to lead efforts of industry recruitment in Tallapoosa and Coosa counties. Odom brings more than five years of experience as an executive director at economic development authorities and extensive other business experience to Tallapoosa County but members of the search committee thought Odom had more than just paper credentials.
“Chad in addition to having a very good resume, there is something about him,” David Sturdivant said. “He seems to be a go-getter. I was very impressed with him. I feel like we got a good guy.”
Odom was in Texas but was part of the LMAEDA board meeting via video conference. He said he greatly enjoyed visiting the area for an interview earlier this month making the decision to come to the Lake Martin area much easier.
“I brought my wife up for the interview,” Odom said. “We fell for the area. There was an energy for improving the area that still resonates.”
LMAEDA board president T.C. Coley said Odom is making a significant commitment to the area based on who is moving with him.
“He, his wife and two daughters will move here as well as his parents,” Coley said. “We are not just getting another employee; we are getting a family moving here.”
Coley served with Sturdivant, Jim Peace, Tommy Spraggins, Wayne Smith and Dr. Susan Burrows on the search committee. Coley said Odom brings a lot to the table beyond economic development, including administrative planning. Coley said those attributes will be put to good use immediately as Odom starts Aug. 10 to develop how to possibly restructure the staffing of LMAEDA.
“We have not filled the spot left by Sabrina Wood,” Coley said. “We decided to wait and let Chad make some evaluations of needs of the area and the alliance to see if we need to do something a little different.”
Coley said bringing in someone from the outside gives LMAEDA a chance to reinvent itself to make it better.
“We will have to rely on board members to help,” Coley said. “I am creating some committees to help.”
Those committees are strategic planning and accountability, finance and audit, workforce development, business retention and expansion and by-laws.
Coley appointed Central Alabama Community College acting president Jeff Lynn to chair the workforce development committee, something Lynn has great knowledge about. Coley hopes by working with community partners especially those in education a workforce can be developed through local schools.
“We can’t have a credible conversation on workforce without bringing the people responsible for building our workforce,” Coley said. “The better equipped students on the lower end of the education are the better the quality of the workforce in our community.”