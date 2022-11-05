At first glance, it may seem odd that Alexander City Middle School (ACMS) recently hosted an Arcade Day, but participating students engaged with much more than mindless entertainment.
Jacob Davis, a teacher at ACMS, started the event as a means of showcasing video games students recently designed during his computer science and society (CSS) class. Last month, 40 of the school’s eighth graders invited their peers and school faculty to test their custom software, dubbing the experience “Arcade Day.”
“I invited everyone to come and play the games, and get an idea of what it is we do,” he said. “My main goal for the class has been introducing the kids to the possibilities of coding and the different jobs they can pursue.”
During class, Davis delves into computer science, and the profession’s increasing relevance in the modern world, including in the realms of cybersecurity, business and everyday life.
“The society we live in these days is becoming more digital, and with something digital, it will usually involve some coding so it’s a job increasingly in demand,” he said. “The class is pretty much about computer science and how it interacts with society, and then the other half is coding and project-based learning.”
For the coding aspect, Davis encouraged students to express their creativity and assigned his five classes with creating a simple video game using a computer programming language. Students specifically learned block coding, which converts text-code into blocks that can be chained together into simplistic computer software.
“[The game] had some buttons and sensors, and then they could add other features that made their game more unique over time,” Davis said.
During class, Davis provided students with some base code, which they then modified over several days, designing similar games, but that all possess slight variations. Ultimately, the project's goal is to increase students' skills in coding, critical thinking and public speaking.
Besides gaining important skills, Davis noted that students enjoy the interactive learning approach.
“It’s really heavy on project-based learning, which I always like because I’m a hands-on learner and the kids actually really like it too,” he said.
Divided into four educational units, students will complete the class in phases throughout the school year, with them achieving a new milestone every nine weeks.