Alexander City Schools is still accepting applications for the school system’s Pre-K program, but the deadline is fastly approaching.
According to a ACS press release, pre-registration applications for the 2023-2024 school year are due Friday, after which a random drawing will take place March 20 to determine student placement. If the student's name is drawn for a space in the program, the parent will be notified via email thereafter. Students who are not selected will be placed on a waiting list for any future available spaces.
In the press release, the school district encouraged interested families into applying, and cited numerous benefits for a child to enroll in a pre-K program, including scoring higher on achievement tests, being more likely to graduate high school and attend college while being less likely to repeat a grade or require remedial education.
Students must be 4 years of age (and not yet 5) on or before September 1, 2023 and must also be an Alabama resident in order to be eligible for the program, according to the school system.
Alexander City Schools currently offers five pre-K classrooms at Jim Pearson Elementary School and provides each classroom with a lead teacher and an auxiliary teacher for students.
