The T-shirts are doing the talking again this year taking a stand against bullying. Alexander City Middle School student Rihanna Greathouse is selling T-shirts this month as part of her annual anti-bullying campaign.
“A lot of kids are afraid to speak out about it,” said Danielle Depasque, Greathouse’s mother. “It’s basically speaking out without saying a word.”
Greathouse started the T-shirt campaign two years ago after she started getting bullied.
“A lot of my friends were getting bullied as well and all my social media friends (were bullied too),” Greathouse said.
About 100 students wore shirts Monday and Depasque and Greathouse have sent shirts out to people in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. The project has grown through word of mouth as well as local media attention, according to Depasque.
“This year we had a lot of parents contact me in the community here,” Despaque said. “They’re wanting to do it again because we’ve heard about more bullying in (schools). It’s not getting any better.”
This year, there were two T-shirt designs for boys and girls. The boys design is royal blue and reads “I won’t be bullied/ I won’t be judged/ I won’t be silent/ I am not ashamed/ I am strong/ I am proud to be me.” The girls design is white and reads “No more bullying” with the words “kindness, respect, compassion, friendship, acceptance” around it.
“We’re not profiting from this at all,” Despaque said. “All the money that we get out of these shirts go back into the materials making it and buying the shirts as well.”
The shirts are being sold at Unlimited Designs Athletic DEPT on 146 Franklin St. in Alexander City.
In addition to the T-shirts, Greathouse has spoken with Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford about adding a bullying awareness day to the school year and is planning on meeting with the Alexander City City Council. Despaque said they have also met with Lake Martin Area United Way on the issue.
“Bullying awareness should by every day of the year, but of course they only recognize it one day out of the month (of the year),” Despaque said.
Unlimited Designs Athletic DEPT is still taking shirt orders. Girls design shirt sizes youth extra small to adult large are $12 and adult extra large and up are $14. Boys design shirt sizes youth extra large to adult large are $10 and adult extra large and up are $12.