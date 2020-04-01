It was another big jump in positive cases of the coronavirus across the state of Alabama as the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 1,106 confirmed across the state as of 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. That is a rise of nearly 100 cases since 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Locally, Tallapoosa County also saw an increase of one case in the official number as it now has 14 confirmed, including one death.
Coosa County still has four confirmed cases while Elmore County’s number has risen to 15 — up three from the morning report.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said it has tested 7,774 people as of Wednesday night. ADPH's website states it updates this number once per day.
Two counties now have more than 100 confirmed cases, including Jefferson County with 305 and Madison County with 107. Nearby, Lee County has 83 positive cases and Shelby County has 89.
Current cases in each county as of 8:20 p.m. Wednesday are listed below:
Autauga (10)
Baldwin (23)
Bibb (3)
Blount (5)
Bullock (2)
Butler (1)
Calhoun (11)
Chambers (45)
Cherokee (2)
Chilton (13)
Choctaw (4)
Clarke (2)
Clay (3)
Cleburne (6)
Colbert (4)
Conecuh (1)
Coosa (4)
Covington (3)
Crenshaw (1)
Cullman (9)
Dale (1)
Dallas (3)
DeKalb (6)
Elmore (15)
Escambia (1)
Etowah (10)
Fayette (1)
Franklin (3)
Greene (4)
Hale (1)
Houston (9)
Jackson (8)
Jefferson (305)
Lamar (1)
Lauderdale (12)
Lawrence (3)
Lee (83)
Limestone (23)
Lowndes (1)
Macon (2)
Madison (107)
Marengo (5)
Marion (11)
Marshall (6)
Mobile (57)
Monroe (3)
Montgomery (35)
Morgan (19)
Pickens (4)
Pike (7)
Randolph (5)
Russell (2)
St. Clair (17)
Shelby (89)
Sumter (3)
Talladega (8)
Tallapoosa (14)
Tuscaloosa (30)
Walker (32)
Washington (3)
Wilcox (3)
Winston (2)