Alexander City has been behind on audits of the city’s finances for more than five years.
Accounting contractors have worked to get the city’s books in order and since they have left, city staff have been working with auditors to implement necessary changes and aid auditors as they work on fiscal year 2019 audits and begin work on the 2020 books.
City finance director Romy Stamps gave the Alexander City City Council welcomed news at last week’s work session.
“The auditors will be here for two days (this) week,” Stamps said. “Hopefully, prayerfully we will have an audit (for fiscal year 2019) soon. It has taken much longer than we had anticipated. We are looking to getting that done. They are trying to finalize everything and hopefully we will have good news.”
Up-to-date audits are necessary. The audits allow city leaders to approve and seek financing for infrastructure projects. City leaders have been spending cash reserves from utilities to take care of smaller projects and to keep the general fund afloat for the last several years.
The council would usually by now be accepting the audit for the previous fiscal year, in this case 2020. Stamps said auditors have started on the initial stages of the 2020 audit.
Next will be the fiscal year 2021 audit where the city is getting ready to close the books in the next few weeks.
Councilmembers are hopeful audits will soon be caught up.
“We will be on track more than likely after this fiscal year?” councilmember Scott Hardy asked.
Mayor Woody Baird gave the council the answer they were looking for.
“By the end of the (fiscal) year (2022) we should be,” Baird said. “That is what we are hoping for.”