With an increase of more than 100 cases today, the Alabama Department of Public Health is now reporting 947 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state.
As of 8:25 p.m. Monday, there are now 12 confirmed cases in Tallapoosa County — an increase from eight reported at 10:35 a.m. There are also now four confirmed cases in Coosa County, which was reporting only three in the morning update, according to the ADPH. There are still 13 cases in Elmore County.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is still reporting only one death in Tallapoosa County and six across the state.
Over in Lee County, where there are 74 confirmed cases at this time, East Alabama Medical Center officials said Sunday the death toll of COVID-19 patients at its hospital grew to six over the weekend.
Four of those patients were from Chambers County and two were from Lee County. EAMC's immediate service area includes Lee, Chambers, Tallapoosa, Bullock, Randolph, Russell and Clay counties.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said it has tested 6,531 people as of Monday evening. ADPH's website states it updates this number once per day. There are now only eight counties in Alabama without a confirmed case.
Current cases in each county as of 8:25 p.m. Monday are listed below:
Autauga (7)
Baldwin (18)
Bibb (2)
Blount (5)
Bullock (3)
Butler (1)
Calhoun (9)
Chambers (36)
Cherokee (2)
Chilton (10)
Choctaw (2)
Clay (2)
Cleburne (5)
Colbert (4)
Coosa (4)
Covington (2)
Crenshaw (1)
Cullman (8)
Dallas (2)
DeKalb (4)
Elmore (13)
Escambia (1)
Etowah (6)
Fayette (1)
Franklin (3)
Greene (3)
Hale (1)
Houston (9)
Jackson (7)
Jefferson (257)
Lamar (1)
Lauderdale (12)
Lawrence (3)
Lee (74)
Limestone (20)
Lowndes (1)
Macon (1)
Madison (96)
Marengo (4)
Marion (9)
Marshall (7)
Mobile (45)
Monroe (1)
Montgomery (29)
Morgan (19)
Pickens (3)
Pike (4)
Randolph (2)
Russell (1)
St. Clair (14)
Shelby (88)
Sumter (1)
Talladega (6)
Tallapoosa (12)
Tuscaloosa (28)
Walker (31)
Washington (3)
Wilcox (2)
Winston (2)