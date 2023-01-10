severe thursday

The National Weather Service is predicting severe storms Thursday afternoon. All of Central Alabama is in the yellow, level two out of five, risk area.

 Submitted / The Outlook

As cleanup from last week’s storms continue, another day of stormy weather could be possible Thursday.

Kaitlin Fleming is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach Kaitlin, email kaitlin.fleming@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you