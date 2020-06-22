adph noon mon

Cumulative cases of COVID-19 have topped 30,000 in the state.

More than 400 more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, there are cumulatively 30,031 confirmed cases in the state which is an increase of 433 new cases in the last day.

Additionally, there are 423 probable cases in the state.

According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

In the last 14 days, there have been 8,986 new confirmed cases with 94,333 tests given. This is a decrease from the numbers reported Sunday, but ADPH has previously told Tallapoosa Publishers all data is subject to change and is quickly corrected when a mistake is made.

Tallapoosa County saw an increase of three, now at 513 confirmed cases. Tallapoosa County has 69 COVID-19 deaths to still rank No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are seven probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death.

ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 66 new cases and 1,128 tested in the last two weeks.

Coosa County is still at 50 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been 10 new cases and 112 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.

Elmore County's added 17 new cases to be at 667 confirmed cases with 11 COVID-19 deaths. There are 13 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 241 new cases of 1,828 tested in the last two weeks.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 348,687 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 431 have been tested in Coosa County, 5,665 in Elmore County and 4,227 in Tallapoosa County.

Statewide, there have been 831 deaths due to COVID-19 and 10 probable deaths, according to ADPH.

Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Wednesday morning, 15,974 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.

"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."

There have been 2,471 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.

All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information around noon each day.

Here is the latest information for each county as of 1:30 p.m. Monday (listed in order of counties with most confirmed cases first):

Montgomery32541760979
Jefferson302558059125
Mobile301431998132
Tuscaloosa16041897631
Marshall109781269
Lee865988235
Franklin779335710
Shelby7791445722
Morgan75980532
Madison711238646
Walker69564618
Elmore677566511
Dallas64040136
Butler576228926
Chambers514265227
Tallapoosa513422769
Autauga43636338
Baldwin422121359
Lowndes420127114
Etowah415748312
DeKalb41437225
Russell36628590
Pike35728293
Houston34863194
Bullock32511039
Coffee31329411
Cullman30551811
Colbert29840335
Lauderdale29761314
Barbour27614621
Limestone27338340
Sumter268128912
Hale262193418
Wilcox24610978
Marengo237243811
Covington22422662
Clarke21720055
Calhoun20757354
St. Clair20453512
Dale20222650
Choctaw18564212
Talladega18546106
Winston17720241
Pickens16915246
Marion168196412
Chilton16321442
Monroe16215372
Escambia15819406
Greene1548205
Jackson15236783
Blount15025701
Macon14812216
Randolph14212518
Conecuh1417851
Bibb12618641
Henry1199953
Crenshaw11510953
Washington949876
Perry8812700
Lawrence7611070
Fayette5810151
Cherokee5611716
Lamar558490
Geneva5110830
Coosa504311
Clay336412
Cleburne224651
Unknown or Out of StateN/A0N/A

