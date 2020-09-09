Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins was grinning again Tuesday night.
Once again he got to announce phenomenal sales tax collection for the city.
“For the third straight month we have collected more than $1 million in sales tax,” Spraggins said. “For the year we are 11.7% ahead of where we were last year.”
The fiscal year ends Sept. 30 and Spraggins said the city’s bottom line is looking good thanks to increased sales tax collection during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m confident that we will be ahead $1.2 million at the end of the year,” Spraggins said. “That is good.”
The increase in revenue is reflected in city finance director Sandy Stanbrough’s monthly report to the council. She reported the general fund budget for year-to-date fiscal year 2020 had a $456,000 positive balance including capital outlay. It is thanks to managing funds well earlier in the fiscal year.
“The current month is a $92,000 deficit,” Stanbrough said. “Remember people are waiting on business licenses and taxes. Those are front loaded (revenue) in the fiscal year.”
Even paying out all the funds for recovery of the city’s electrical grid has not caused a huge issue.
“Utilities are $2,000 in the positive,” Stanbrough said. “To be in the black with all the storm-related expenses tells us we have not been doing capital outlay.”
Prior to Tuesday’s council meeting, the council held a work session to hear from 20 organizations seeking funding from the city. Three new organizations are seeking funding that have never received city funding. The requests total $593,000 and are down from last year.
Stanbrough said the reason for the incremental decrease is $40,000 less is being sought by the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce to bring in bass tournaments. Last year a request was made to host the championship of the Alabama Bass Trail. This year’s request is for one of the tournament trail’s smaller tournaments.
The hearings are for the budget process which the council will hold a work session at 4 p.m. Thursday and again at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
“We are well underway for putting the budget together for 2021,” council president Tim Funderburk said. “We will have a meeting Monday following that before the regular council meeting if needed so we can approve the budget the first meeting in October.”