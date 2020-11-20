Several churches are coming together to offer a free Thanksgiving meal to those in the Alexander City community.
The meal will be served at the Benjamin Russell High School cafeteria from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The menu will consist of a traditional Thanksgiving meal including turkey, ham, dressing, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, bread, cranberry sauce, and desserts.
Due to COVID-19, there are a few special rules and changes from previous years during the traditional meal, including no dine-in eating in the cafeteria; all meals will be prepared to-go.
All who come to receive plates are asked by organizers to please wear masks and social distance while waiting in line. All volunteer workers are required to wear masks.
According to River of Live Worship Pastor Michael Waldrop, this community outreach has two focuses. First, to provide a Thanksgiving meal for families in the community who at this time simply do not have the means financially.
“At one time or other we’ve all had struggles financially, but there is no reason why we can’t be there for one another in times of need,” Waldrop said. “All you need is someone who cares and someone who needs to be cared for.”
A second focus will be to deliver meals to the public servants of our community who will be working on Thanksgiving Day such as the police and fire departments, nursing homes staff, Bill Nichols State Veterans Home staff, and others.
“How can we ever express enough gratitude for those who are on the front lines especially this year of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Waldrop said. “They are there for us every day, including holidays, serving the people of our community. Serving our public workers this Thanksgiving is just a small way of saying thank you for all you do. We appreciate you.”
This event is being sponsored by “The Bridge,” which is made up of several churches in the community.
“We also have volunteers from the community and surrounding areas who participate which is a blessing to see each year,” Waldrop said.
Waldrop said donations are welcome.
“If you would like to make a donation toward food costs or participate in this event please call us at 256-392-4950 or you can email us at radcom2jc@gmail.com,” Waldrop said. “Let’s together look beyond ourselves and touch someone’s life this Thanksgiving.”