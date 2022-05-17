Alexander City will celebrate the approach of summer with the Sun Festival beginning June 2, which is expected to span nine days and encompass over 30 events.
The 10th annual celebration is bringing new activities, as well as the return of many favorite events, culminating with the Jazz Fest concert series at Strand Park and Lake Martin Amphitheater.
Kim Dunn, a member of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, is organizing the anniversary celebration and noted that the festival has changed quite a bit since she first helped with its inception over a decade ago.
“It's exciting to hit a milestone like 10 years. I was part of the very first committee that created the festival and it has took off since, with more people jumping on board,” Dunn said.
This year’s Sun Festival calendar includes 30 events over nine days, beginning with a brand new cocktail exhibition in the downtown alley prior to the Strand Session concert in the park.
Castelluccio’s head bartender, Crayton Walton, will set up the exhibition in the alley beside the restaurant, where he will demonstrate the assembly of some of the dining venue’s most popular beverages.
This free exhibition will start at 5:15 p.m., and cocktails will be available for sale to be enjoyed during the Lake Martin Young Professionals’ Strand Session concert at the top of the Strand Park hill.
Dunn added that there is a diversity of events for all residents to enjoy.
“That's what it is all about. It was really created with the purpose of community development , which is what we do at the Chamber, and to give families in our community something to do,” Dunn said.
Another new free event this year, the KidsFest Russell Forest Sampler, will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 6, at Lake Martin Innovation Center.
Russell Lands naturalist Marianne Hudson will bring a variety of woodland wonders for active investigation and discovery, including live animals. This hands-on sensory learning experience will encourage touching, holding, listening and smelling to renew an interest in the outdoors in our own backyards. Hudson will recommend customized trail experiences through Russell Forest. She suggests bringing a camera to this event.
If you are looking for even more to do, try your hand at a summer charcuterie make-and-take-a-board event at The Square Downtown at 6 p.m. where the basics of cheese choices and embellishment details, including the popular salami rose will be discussed. At the end of this hands-on workshop, participants will have made a board to take home. The workshop cost is $65.
In addition to these new options on the 2022 Sun Festival calendar, favorites are back, from the medallion hunt to Tykes in Trucks, glow-in-the-dark golf, a $2 showing of a movie celebrating America’s heroes.