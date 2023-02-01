February is a month for love and Alexander City residents have demonstrated their love for local libraries recently.
Between Adelia M. Russell Library and Mamie's Place Children's Library, there were 37,477 visits last year based on the facility’s 2022 annual fiscal report. According to library director Amy Huff, 2022 visitor counts mirrored pre-pandemic attendance.
“We noticed them gravitating back towards those bigger numbers that we had in 2019,” Huff said. “People are getting out and about, and we're always excited about providing those things that help people move forward. There are so many resources that the library provides that people may be unaware about.”
In addition to an uptick in visitors, Huff said many firstcomers have transformed into loyal patrons, including 10,500 active library cardholders. According to Huff, patrons are utilizing the library’s services with mobile printing and public WiFi usage increasing 47 percent and 25 percent, respectively.
“It's amazing how many people there are, I mean, we’re constantly getting new library cards every day,” Huff said.
The library’s digital resources also remain popular and Huff noted the library’s computer lab recorded 9,957 counts of website usage.
Huff said the report classifies a library visit as a person who physically enters the library and requests a service or product.
“Each year, we do a statistical report because that's what libraries are based on and it shows you're being utilized. It helps the state realize you are making a difference in your community,” she said.
Huff explained the report provides numerical insight into beneficial programs for the public.
The library plans to only ramp up programming in 2023, Huff said, as the Adelia M. Russell Library will launch Wednesday, Feb. 1, a “Love the Library” campaign, which will include library events throughout the month.
The first event, scheduled for Saturday, will focus on Alexander City’s youth with “Take Your Child to the Library Day.” Huff said the initiative aims to inform parents and children about the library’s array of youth-focused resources.
From tutoring services to college preparation, Huff said a library visit can be valuable for children of all ages.
“It's just a way that libraries are encouraging parents and caregivers to bring children to the library so that they can explore and see what they can use whether it's for educational needs or just to enjoy,” Huff said. “You know it could be reading and learning about things or checking out a telescope, a book or an audio DVD.”
Then on Feb. 15, the library will mark the return of a beginner writing workshop, which Huff said has been a popular event in the past.
“People that attended were just amazed at what they learned,” Huff said. Even if they weren't writing a book, it was still just wonderful information on how to hold on to your memories or your family's history. We've had a lot of people sign up for it.”
Adelia M. Russell Library is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturdays.