It was fashion for a cause Tuesday at Horseshoe Bend School’s 11th annual Pink and Teal Fashion Show.
The school’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) held the event, which raised funds for Tallapoosa’s Caring Reaching Everyday Fighters Utilizing God’s Embrace (REFUGE).
Thirty-one students participated in the show and Ryan Hunt won the show in his pink garb. Faith Lumpkin placed second, Bentley Simpson was third and Lillian Smith placed fourth.
“The students did a really good job on their costumes,” FCCLA advisor Felicia Williams said. “I really can’t say enough about my FCCLA members who stepped up (Tuesday) and were leaders.”
Stacy Benton, of Tallapoosa Caring REFUGE, spoke to the crowd at the event. Benton was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in 2009 and has been undergoing further treatment since June.
REFUGE formed in February 2018 as a nonprofit which raises money to assist local cancer patients. The group creates prayer pillows for patients which include a journal and bookmark.
“I have to say it has been such a blessing to see the support that we’ve has thus far,” Benton said. “It’s really been amazing… We have done gift cards for patients who are undergoing treatments. We’ve helped with travel expenses.”
Benton thanked the FCCLA for its help.
“We recently got a donation from the (Horseshoe Bend) volleyball team,” Benton said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you for all you’ve done.”
Williams said FCCLA will get involved with REFUGE and take part in the pillow project.
Alexander City Methodist Church pastor Bro. Wayne Cowhick was this year’s speaker and talked about the time he was diagnosed with lymphoma during vacation in 2017. Cowhick went through six rounds of treatment and is now in remission.
Cowhick recognized his wife Susan Cowhick for being retired when he was diagnosed so he wasn’t alone during treatment.
“Susan was sitting right next to me (during chemotherapy),” Cowhick said. “There’s a lot of people who don’t have that. God blessed me. Susan was able to do whatever needed to be done because she was retired but there’s a lot of people out there today who can’t afford that. They don’t have someone to drive them somewhere. They don’t have someone to find them the right doctors.”
Cowhick finished treatment two weeks ago and asked the audience to continue praying for him and other cancer patients.
“What you guys are doing today is touching more lives than you’ll ever realize,” Cowhick said. “So from the bottom of my heart I want to say thank you.”