Jamie Mitchell with Alabama People Against a Littered State (ALPALS) addressed students at Nathaniel H. Stephens Elementary School Thursday, Nov. 3. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

The weight of a Boeing 787-9 has been removed from the Lake Martin area by way of 160 tons of trash. That is the amount of trash John Thompson said has been removed from Lake Martin since the “Renew our Rivers” campaign launched several years ago. 

Thompson distributed trash-pickers and garbage bags to students last week and requested that they assist with the Lake Martin clean-up.
Jamie Mitchell with Alabama People Against a Littered State (ALPALS). During the assembly, Mitchell discussed the harm of littering with students. 
Thompson helped third-grader Ally Limbaugh showcase her t-shirt design during the assembly last week. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

