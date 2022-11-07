The weight of a Boeing 787-9 has been removed from the Lake Martin area by way of 160 tons of trash. That is the amount of trash John Thompson said has been removed from Lake Martin since the “Renew our Rivers” campaign launched several years ago.
This past weekend, the Lake Martin Resource Association (LMRA) rallied alongside dozens of area community partners, including businesses, nonprofits and local volunteers in once again clearing garbage from Lake Martin’s waterways and shorelines. They will come together again Saturday for much of the same.
However, one group that LMRA president John Thompson encouraged to join the initiative this year is Tallapoosa County’s youth. Thompson addressed Alexander City children this week and urged them to contribute to the clean-up efforts during a school assembly at Nathaniel H. Stephens Elementary School Thursday. Nov. 3.
“It is so nice to be able to bring [you] kids together to talk about a very important subject in the Lake Martin community, which is ways that we can protect and keep [our rivers] new,” Thompson said as he spoke to students Thursday.
During the assembly, Thompson partnered with state conservationists in helping share his message, including Jamie Mitchell with Alabama People Against a Littered State (ALPALS), who discussed the value of recycling.
“A really easy way to be helpful, and do a little bit on your end is to recycle,” Mitchell said.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Mitchell specifically elaborated on the harmful dangers of littering, including discarding plastics carelessly throughout Alabama’s natural ecosystems, explaining the material interferes with wildlife and can linger in the environment for centuries.
“Scientists think that plastic water bottles can last almost 500 years if they're just outside, and nobody ever picks them up so we don’t want to be littering and have them be out there forever,” she said.
Mitchell then delved into recycling benefits, noting that the process transforms old trash and garbage into new items such as pencils, skateboards and even t-shirts. She also encouraged students to participate in local clean-up initiatives such as “Renew our Rivers” and challenged them to pick up one piece of litter a day.
“There's only one of me, but there are hundreds of you, so if you tell just a few people what we talked about, that would be huge,” she said.
One such person especially happy to participate in the clean-up this year was third-grader Ally Limbaugh who won the 13th annual Celebrate Lake Martin T-shirt contest. Limbaugh joined her peers in wearing the t-shirt she designed for the clean-up during the Thursday assembly. Volunteer trash collectors with the clean-up also wore the shirt this past weekend.
Thompson concluded the assembly by distributing trash-pickers and garbage bags to students and requested that they assist with the Lake Martin clean-up.