About 160 children were given a new set of wheels at the fourth annual Lil Jap Thomas Bike Giveaway on Thursday.
Gibraltar Lodge 173 raises funds during the year to buy the bikes, which are raffled off by age group. Approximately 200 children were at the event and the lodge’s David Wyckoff said the group will continue to collect bikes through Christmas for the children who didn’t win a bike.
“I thought about the time I grew up not having a bike,” Wyckoff said. “A lot of kids out there are not able to get bikes so that’s all I did. We got to do something for the kids.”
About 30 bikes were given away the first time the group held the event.
“The community always steps forward and steps in,” Wyckoff said.
Children danced to music and kids received giant teddy bears before the giveaway started. Starshema Moss’ family got the first bike picks this year.
Cassie Russell attended the event for the first time with her friends and her grandson Jazeion Hoyett won a bike at the raffle. She said the event is about making children happy.
“He loves to be outside all the time and every time he gets a bike he runs the wheels off of it so it was time for a new bike,” Russell said. “I think what they’re doing here is a wonderful thing for the kids and they need to continue.”
Alfreda Broome brought 4-year-old Kacie Owens, who won the raffle for the first time ever.
“We come every year,” Broome said. “It feels pretty good.”
Gibraltar Lodge also feeds the homeless, gives Thanksgiving meals to the elderly and hosts Toys for Tots, according to Wyckoff. The group’s motto is “Gibraltar loves the kids.”