Black tie truly is optional for this fundraising event — denim might even be preferred.
Next Saturday, Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 11th annual Denim and Diamonds Charity Ball in support of Lake Martin Area United Way.
The event will be held at Lake Martin Event Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. There will be live music, steak dinner and auctions as well.
Rhonda Gaskins, chairperson for the committee with Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce, said their goal this year is to give United Way a $10,000 check. Last year, they were able to raise roughly $9,700.
“The whole purpose is to support the United Way through our Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber,” Gaskins said. “So, we'll have live auction items and silent auction items. Plus, Scott Blake is cooking the steaks and he puts on a mean steak.”
Last year, they had around 200 attendees and this year they are hoping for similar numbers. As of this Wednesday, Gaskins said they had 100 tickets available, but the ticket sales closed by Friday.
As the name suggests, Gaskins said people can choose to wear anything “from your blue jeans, all the way to your sparkly dresses.”
Courtney Layfield, executive director at Lake Martin Area United Way, said the proceeds from this event goes towards their annual campaign, which funds their 27 partner agencies as well as their outreach initiatives.
Layfield explained their partner agencies serve Tallapoosa and Coosa county in areas such as health, education and financial stability.
Some of their outreach programs also include the Home Depot Veterans Project, 211 referral system and Day of Action, which helps schools over the summer get ready for the upcoming school year.
“This is a big piece of our annual fundraising and we are grateful to have the support of the Dadeville community,” Layfield said.
