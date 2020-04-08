Puppies and kittens make great company and comfort while many people are working from home and sheltering in place but Lake Martin Animal Shelter director Mia Chandler warns people to consider the long-term affect of adopting during times of transition.
“Everybody’s adjusting to the new normal,” Chandler said. “Life in general is slightly stressful and the majority of us are at home. With time on your hands, people might want to take advantage of that companionship but my big worry is when this is over, there will be a great number of individuals financially affected by this and may not be able to care for their pets or feed those strays.”
Chandler encourages people who may be struggling to take advantage of the shelter’s food pantry if they need a little help for a few weeks or to put forth the effort to find someone to take in an unwanted pet before taking it to a local shelter or rescue.
“There’s going to be an influx; it’s inevitable,” she said. “We’re just trying to control it in the meantime.”
Chandler also asked animal control to halt bringing in strays and be more reactive instead of proactive.
“We’re really pleading with the public to hold off on intake,” Chandler said. “Animal control has gone back down to a two-person staff, which helps us tremendously. But we want to give all animals the best opportunity. Our current situation is a house full of cats, dogs, puppies and kittens so we don’t want to have to euthanize for real estate.”
If a stray seems friendly and is not a threat, Chandler asks neighbors to try to find its home or simply leave it be.
“Some circumstances concerning medical issues or if they’re viscous, of course we’ll get them picked up,” she said.
Lake Martin Animal Shelter is closed to the public at this time for the health and safety of Chandler and her two employees. Each day, the animals are still fed and the shelter and its occupants still get cleaned and disinfected.
“I spoke with my board (of directors) and the girls were really relieved we weren’t going to have traffic in the shelter anymore,” Chandler said.
Chandler is still processing applications for adoption and handling inquiries through Petfinder. People can call and Chandler will email them an adoption application to be submitted.
“As the numbers continued to grow and more restrictions were placed upon us by law, I’ve decided to close in on a more focused local range,” Chandler said. “I will schedule appointments with people wanting to adopt based on their original home address. I did get a lot of request recently from people coming to their lake houses but if one of us (on our small staff) gets sick, it could be devastating.”
Luckily the shelter had a pretty successful supply drive prior to the coronavirus pandemic, so necessities aren’t in a total shortage. There are certain items Chandler just can’t obtain though because priority is for hospital and federal agencies.
“Obviously we deal with issues daily where we need to wear gloves and we have a special disinfectant we normally use that’s safer for animals, but we can’t get our hands on it,” Chandler said. “We do have some bleach and it does the job.”
While those supplies would certainly be welcomed, Chandler said the biggest request for donations right now is puppy or kitten food.
“I feel guilty asking for anything but we’re still providing for animals and we still have a need,” Chandler said. “This time of year we’re receiving litters upon litters and hoping when this is lifted, we can get some out fairly quickly.”
Chandler will be posting some new faces on Petfinder and Lake Martin Animal Shelter’s Facebook page.
“We have some really amazing personalities — sofa snuggling and binge watching sweetness,” Chandler said.