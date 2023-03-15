chamber dinner16.jpg
Lizi Arbogast Gwin / The Outlook Randy Anderson, owner of Radney and Langley Funeral Homes, won the Business Person of the Year Award the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce dinner Thursday.

Randy Anderson, owner of Radney Funeral Home, often describes his profession as akin to a duck gliding across a pond. 

Randy Anderson
Anderson is the 2021-22 president of the National Funeral Directors Association, making him only the second Alabamian to have the title in the organization's history.  

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

