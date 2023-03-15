Randy Anderson, owner of Radney Funeral Home, often describes his profession as akin to a duck gliding across a pond.
During his 25 years in business in Alexander City, Anderson said much of a funeral service often occurs behind-the-scenes and the business encompasses more than meets the eye.
“You see a duck just glide across the water, and it looks so smooth, but under the water, the feet are just paddling, and that's what we do: we're paddling underneath and do the things people don't usually see,” Anderson said.
However, the Alexander City community has certainly seen the effort Anderson has put into his business and his town. He was recognized publicly for his years of service during the recent Alexander City Chamber of Commerce dinner as he was named Business Person of the Year.
According to chamber president Jacob Meacham, the award honors business owners who make significant and meaningful contributions in Alexander City, including providing excellent services, economic opportunity and an improved quality of life.
“Randy Anderson has just a great reputation around town with everyone that comes into contact with him. The community loves him,” he said. “The funeral home business is a difficult job because you serve people at a challenging time in their life. His ability, however, to handle that gracefully and professionally is what people know about him.”
Anderson is from a new crop of funeral directors as he lacks a familial connection to the profession and instead transitioned to the role from a career in education. He initially joined Radney Funeral Home in 1998 as a manager before he purchased the business eight years later.
According to the company’s website, William L. Radney, Jr. initially founded Radney Funeral Home in 1938; the Radney Family owned it until May 2006, at which time the family transferred ownership of the business to Anderson.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anderson said the recognition as Business Person of the Year shocked him initially, and described his profession mirroring a church rather than a brick-and-mortar business.
“I was shocked because I don’t look at what we do not so much as a business,” he said. “We are like a church almost in a lot of ways, and what the public sees mostly from us is service and ministry.”
In 2006, Anderson oversaw 232 funeral services but has seen a big increase over his years at Radney; he has performed a total of 600 services in the last two years combined. During all his years organizing funeral services, he said one trait is required above all else.
“You can't do this without compassion, and you've got to have integrity because we care for people during a very dark time in their lives,” Anderson said. “People can't trust you if you're not a person of your word.”
According to Anderson, he did, however, learn a surprising fact upon receiving his award.
“I'm one of the largest employers in the area, and I never thought about that. Somebody asked, ‘Does it take that many people to bury somebody?’” he said. “We do more than bury. We serve families. It’s an honor to win this award, but we are awarded with the trust and faith of the community.”