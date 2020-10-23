Large fishing tournaments on Lake Martin are normally held in early spring.
But the Alabama Bass Trail is holding its annual championship with a $50,000 first place prize today and tomorrow. Alabama Bass Trail anglers are used to Lake Martin having been here for regional tournaments in February. Executive director Kay Donaldson said a few things are different for the anglers this time around.
“I think the big thing is less boat traffic,” Donaldson said Friday morning after blast off. “Normally there are 225 boats out here. The fall transitional pattern is going to be different from any other time we have been here, but you have the same great anglers ready to get after them.”
Donaldson said she expects to see the fishermen set a lot of hooks in the two-day championship but the bags anglers bring to the scales each afternoon will be a little different than the February tournaments on Lake Martin because of the difference in weather.
“There will be a lot of five fish limits but I think the weights will be down from the early spring,” Donaldson said. “These fish are probably not feeding as much especially with the weather conditions that we got, you are not looking at any storms coming in.
A two-day total of 30 pounds is what I’m expecting.”
Blastoff at Wind Creek State Park will be at the first safe light around 6:15 a.m. Saturday. Weigh-ins start at 3 p.m. but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed things up a little bit.
“We will not have bleachers,” Donaldson said. “People will have to bring their own chairs and wear masks. We will only allow one angler on stage during weigh-in unless they are in the top 10, then we will allow the second angler to come up.”
Those wishing to keep up with the tournament can watch Donaldson and others with live updates at alabamabasstrail.org.