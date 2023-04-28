IMG_3502.jpg
Jennifer Hutchins led a community vigil group in song Thursday in remembrance of Shaunkivia ‘Ke’ Nicole Smith, a victim killed in the Dadeville mass shooting earlier this month. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Dadeville residents and neighboring communities converged Thursday evening to honor the life of KeKe Nicole Smith, who tragically lost her life during a mass shooting on April 15.

Submitted / The Outlook. Dadeville's Ke Nicole smiles during team photographs ahead of the 2022 volleyball season.
Bonkey Johnson addressed several children and teenagers in the crowd to inquire what the phrase 'Dadeville Strong' meant to them.  

