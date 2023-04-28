Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“Leave a good impression on people for your legacy, just like Phil,” he said. “That is the way you want to leave. I know they were young but at the same time there is no question with KeKe and the rest.”
He then paid attention to the youth in attendance and encouraged them to remain Dadeville Strong but, more importantly, build on the good that the phrase has fostered.
“Do your part and do some good. It doesn't take money to be nice to somebody or help an older person plant flowers. Represent Dadeville with pride,” Johnson said.
Jennifer Hutchins also led the group in song and requested families keep Dadeville’s youth in their thoughts and prayers in the wake of this tragedy.
“Tonight I came not just to sing for you, but I want to lead us in a song. I want to remind mothers how important it is to cover our children in prayer,” she said.
A homecoming celebration will then take place Saturday, April 29. for Shaunkivia ‘Ke’ Nicole Smith. The service will occur at First Baptist Church in Dadeville at 1 p.m.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.