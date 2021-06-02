American Legion Post 143 is fundraising for some much-needed upkeep on its building, which will be rededicated in honor of Dadeville native James J. "Spanky" Harrelson.
Army Pfc. Harrelson died July 17, 2007 in Baghdad, Iraq from wounds sustained in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast. Harrelson was 19 years old.
On Monday, veterans from Dadeville's American Legion as well as Alexander City's American Legion Post 103 paraded from the Alex City Sportplex to Strand Park in honor of Memorial Day. At Strand Park, Scott Shoemaker of American Legion Post 143 sold poppies to raise money for the building's rededication next month. Monies raised will also fix the damage caused by a straight-line windstorm.
"It turns out we are one of the only American Legion (buildings) without a name," Shoemaker said.
Last month, Alabama representatives Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) and Dickie Drake (R-Leeds) submitted a bill to name the American Legion Post 143 after Harrelson, which passed unopposed.
"Private First Class Harrelson valiantly served with distinction in the United States Army in Iraq; a 19-year-old soldier from Dadeville, Alabama, he was killed by a roadside bomb, giving the ultimate sacrifice while driving a Humvee in a convoy as part of the Army's 1st Infantry Battalion," the bill read. "Private First Class Harrelson will be remembered as friendly, positive, and having a contagious smile; a young man whose great sacrifice admirably served his community, state, and country; indeed, he was an exceptional Alabamian whose passing is deeply regretted."
Harrelson was born June 16, 1988. He graduated from Dadeville High School in 2006 and was a member of the student council, the high school football team, the baseball team and the track team, and enjoyed NASCAR, fishing and hunting. According to his obituary, he joined the army in hopes of paying for college to become a teacher.
Harrelson had been serving in Iraq for two months before his Humvee struck the IED that killed him. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart medals and is buried in Hillview Memorial Park in Alex City.
American Legion Post 143's dedication ceremony will be held July 3.